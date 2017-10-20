Privacy & Security

House Committee wants Nuance to share lessons from NotPetya Attack

Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Greg Walden is hoping Nuance’s experience falling victim to the global cyberattack in June can provide valuable insights for other organizations.
By Jessica Davis
October 20, 2017
09:39 AM
House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon is asking Nuance Communications to provide further insight into the massive NotPetya attack that struck the company in June and continues to disrupt operations.

In a letter addressed to the major voice and language tool provider’s CEO Paul Ricci, Walden asked Nuance to provide details on the original infection and any lingering effects.

[Also: When malware strikes: How Nuance avoided disaster after falling victim to Petya]

“While Nuance has announced that impacted services have been fully restored, Nuance’s original infection and its effects add to the growing list of concerns about the potential consequences of cyber threats to the healthcare sector,” Walden wrote.

“It’s important, therefore, for the committee to understand the details of this event so we can work together to ensure appropriate lessons are identified and addressed,” he continued.

The hope, Walden said, is that Nuance’s experience may benefit others in the healthcare sector.

[Also: Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools]

The company notified its customers on Aug. 4 that it brought back online ‘substantially all of its clients on the flagship eScription LH platform. As for the current status of other platforms, Nuance did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

Nuance was part of the global NotPetya attack on June 27 that devastated organizations around the globe. Biopharmaceutical giant Merck was also a victim and recently admitted its production and shipping abilities have been hindered since falling victim to NotPetya.

Several U.S. health systems were also impacted by the cyberattack, with one Pennsylvania system replacing its entire network. FedEx has also revealed that NotPetya caused permanent damage to its systems.

The letter follows others sent to Merck and HHS requesting explanations on the impact of NotPetya on those organizations.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

