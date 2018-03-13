Hospitals investing in clinical surveillance tools, but remain skeptical of vendor claims

Spyglass survey uncovers varying degrees of understanding which tools can be used for early warning and predictive indicators to prevent adverse health events.
By Bernie Monegain
March 13, 2018
12:50 PM
Share
clinical surveillance tools

Hospital leaders said clinical surveillance technology is essential to effectively monitoring high-risk patients, according to a new survey conducted by Menlo Park, California-based Spyglass Consulting Group. At the same time, however, respondents also indicated that they are wary of claims made by technology vendors, particularly those with black box solutions. 

The researchers found that health systems are investing in clinical surveillance technology to help doctors, nurses and other care team members better monitor patients susceptible to worsening or life-threatening conditions. Among tools hospitals and health systems are adopting to better monitor high-risk patients are: Extending EHR’s capabilities; providing real-time access to clinical and non-clinical data from multiple data sources across the organization; customizing algorithms to hospital-based protocols, and employing data analytics capable of detecting a wide range of patient deteriorating conditions.

Surveillance technology is being implemented throughout hospitals, the survey found. It includes emergency and operating rooms, post-anesthesia care, intensive care, medical/surgical, and telemetry units.

Caretakers are on alert for early warning and predictive indicators so they can respond quickly to deteriorating patient conditions, Spyglass found. They want to prevent adverse conditions that would elevate risk, such as patient transfers from general care to the ICU and intubations, which would increase the length of stay and cost.

Spyglass also found that the hospitals it surveyed have varying levels of understanding about clinical surveillance and analytics. They want education about next-generation tools and need to know how to put them to work to improve patient safety and boost care quality and outcomes.

Participants indicated they are skeptical about vendor claims related to early detection and predictive warnings for patients considered at-risk of deteriorating conditions.

Hospital leaders want vendors to support their technology performance with published peer-reviewed articles based on hospital data -- and they said vendors should review and change their algorithms to fit the needs of specific customers.

“Vendors with fixed one-size-fits-all algorithms will be forced to expose what is in their ‘black-box,’” Spyglass said.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

EHRs and AI
Top Story
Next up for EHRs: AI joins the workflow

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

Mobile Health: Engaged patients. Empowered teams.
Michigan kicked its PDMP up a notch to clamp down on opioids
How Michigan kicked its PDMP up a notch to clamp down on doctors overprescribing opioids
Philips introduces AI platform for healthcare

Credit: Philips HealthSuite

Philips introduces AI platform for healthcare
women in health IT

Geeta Nayyar, MD, from the Femwell Group Health speaking with HIMSS TV in Las Vegas last week.

Here's how these women are breaking through the health IT glass ceiling
VA Secretary David Shulkin EHR modernization

VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD, speaking at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas on March 10.

With VA Secretary under fire, is the EHR modernization in peril?
Northwell Health hackathon

From left: Vish Anantraman, MD, chief innovation architect at Northwell Health, works with a student at Stony Brook University’s hackathon. Credit: Northwell Health

How a hackathon helped Northwell Health find tech talent
clinical surveillance tools
Hospitals investing in clinical surveillance tools, but remain skeptical of vendor claims
Women in Health IT roundtable at HIMSS18.

Women in Health IT hosted a roundtable at HIMSS18.

Women in Health IT often in spotlight at HIMSS18