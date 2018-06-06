HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new chief technology and innovation officer

HIMSS has filled another new executive position with the hiring of Steve Wretling as its new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

Wretling, who most recently was both global chief technology officer for DaVita and chief information officer for the company's Integrated Kidney Care unit, will guide strategic enterprise-wide technology initiatives and other digital innovation projects at HIMSS.

"With more than two decades of technology and executive experience, Steve brings a broad range of technical and healthcare operations experience to his role as chief technology and innovation officer for HIMSS," said HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf in a statement. "His leadership, expertise and knowledge will help our global organization drive thought leadership on technical innovation and best practices throughout the health ecosystem."

At DaVita, Wretling worked on major initiatives such as a kidney care-focused electronic health record, telehealth and information exchange platforms, a mobile app for chronic kidney patients and more.

He's also well-versed in critical health technology standards, having leveraged Federal Health Information Model domains and specs such as HL7 's FHIR to help drive innovation in kidney care.

Before DaVita, he spent a decade at Kaiser Permanente where he served in several positions, most recently vice president of information services for care delivery.

Wretling is third executive leader named by HIMSS in recent weeks. On May 15, it announced two big additions its international team with the hiring of Charles Alessi, MD, as new HIMSS International chief clinical officer, and Bruce Steinberg as managing director and executive vice president of HIMSS International.

