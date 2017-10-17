Government & Policy

HIMSS-IIP testing tool gets green light as alternative to ONC-approved method

Immunization tracking method leverages an open source tool developed by NIST and can be fully integrated into EHRs and other clinical software.
By Jessica Davis
October 17, 2017
01:29 PM
The Office of the National Coordinator announced that as part of the Immunization Integration Program, HIMSS successfully demonstrated its testing method can serve as an alternative to the ONC-approved method of testing transmissions to immunization registries.

The HIMSS-IIP testing method uses an open-source testing tool developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology for ONC’s 2015 certification criteria. The method also includes validations for clinical workflow, reliability and data -- beyond the baseline required by ONC.

Further, the tool can be fully integrated into the EHR and other types of clinical software. The idea is to make it easier for clinicians to effectively administer appropriate vaccines, increase vaccine tracking, safety and acceptance, and make it easier to access immunization histories.

ONC officials revealed its 5-year goal to diversify its certification program’s testing portfolio in Aug. and made its first step in June by okaying the NCQA’s testing method for eCQMs. Today’s announcement makes HIMSS-IIP testing method the second to be approved by the agency.

The approval is a result of the public-private partnership between HIMSS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other partnerships.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Analytics, Clinical, Government & Policy
Next-generation sequencing is bringing precision medicine into the clinical realm

