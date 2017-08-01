Career Planning

HIMSS announces innovation scholarship honoring retiring CEO Steve Lieber

The scholarship recognizes the leadership and innovation in digital health technology of its namesake, the HIMSS president and chief executive for more than 17 years.
By Bill Siwicki
August 01, 2017
01:22 PM
HIMSS has established the Steve Lieber Innovator Scholarship to recognize innovation in digital health technology. 

Sponsored by the HIMSS Foundation and named after the long-time CEO and president of HIMSS, H. Stephen Lieber, the scholarship is designated for a student working on an undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree. 

HIMSS announced last week that Hal Wolf, an industry veteran with experience at Kaiser Permanente and the Chartis Group, will replace Lieber as CEO. 

Also: Hal Wolf named CEO of HIMSS, digital health veteran to replace Steve Lieber

“I believe in the power of change and innovation with resources committed to make change happen,” Lieber said. “I know that future leaders in digital health who receive this scholarship will present innovative opportunities to advance better health and healthcare with the best use of IT.” 

HIMSS Foundation Executive Director Tom Leary said the scholarship will “celebrate Steve’s impact on health IT and confirm his confidence in the innovative spirit of the health IT community.” 
 
Smart City Networks will be the first corporate donor to the scholarship. 

“Knowing the positive impact that Steve has made throughout his career, Smart City Networks couldn’t think of a better way to honor Steve than this scholarship program to fuel the next generation of leaders in healthcare,” said Marty Rubin, Smart City Networks CEO. 

The call for applications is now open and will close on September 25, and award recipients will be named in December 2017. 

Topics: 
Career Planning, Workforce
