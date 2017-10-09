HIMSS Analytics introduces LOGIC Go mobile app

HIMSS Analytics on Monday launched LOGIC Go, an application designed to provide easy access to health IT information regarding sales and marketing opportunities.

The Go platform is available directly as a mobile application. The goal is to boost sales at the point of decision.

LOGIC Go provides key details on a healthcare organization’s technology footprint and implementation to provide users with insight on the makeup of facilities, identify the key decision makers, uncover upcoming mergers and acquisitions, better understand installed technologies and how they are used, and gain access to details that can deliver a competitive advantage in sales opportunities when working with prospects and clients.

“We are very proud to be launching LOGIC Go,” Miranda Ladue, vice president, operations at HIMSS Analytics, said in a statement. “This is a perfect tool to be used on the road, while on site and at client meetings,” she added. “Users can easily set their territory and flag certain organizations, then quickly see what hospitals are buying.”

LOGIC Go is available in the APP Store and Google Play Store.

