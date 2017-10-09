Analytics

HIMSS Analytics introduces LOGIC Go mobile app

New platform intended to help boost sales and marketing in healthcare IT sector.
By Bernie Monegain
October 09, 2017
10:20 AM
Share
HIMSS LOGIC Go mobile app

A screensnap of the LOGIC Go app from HIMSS Analytics.

HIMSS Analytics on Monday launched LOGIC Go, an application designed to provide easy access to health IT information regarding sales and marketing opportunities.

The Go platform is available directly as a mobile application. The goal is to boost sales at the point of decision.

[Register Now: Upcoming HIMSS Big Data & Health Analytics Forum]

LOGIC Go provides key details on a healthcare organization’s technology footprint and implementation to provide users with insight on the makeup of facilities, identify the key decision makers, uncover upcoming mergers and acquisitions, better understand installed technologies and how they are used, and gain access to details that can deliver a competitive advantage in sales opportunities when working with prospects and clients.

“We are very proud to be launching LOGIC Go,” Miranda Ladue, vice president, operations at HIMSS Analytics, said in a statement. “This is a perfect tool to be used on the road, while on site and at client meetings,” she added. “Users can easily set their territory and flag certain organizations, then quickly see what hospitals are buying.”

LOGIC Go is available in the APP Store and Google Play Store.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

EHR satisfaction survey: After years of frustrations, user reviews turn positive
Top Story
EHR satisfaction survey 2017: After years of frustrations, user wish-list turns positive

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Network Infrastructure
Decision Support

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, Maine. Photo via St. Mary's

Covenant Health adds telemedicine services at 4 skilled...

Howard A. Fine, MD. Photo by John Abbott

Neuro-oncologist Howard Fine wins $6 million NIH...
LSU cancer precision medicine

Photo via LSU Health

LSU Health, Moffitt aim to cut disparities in cancer...
OurHealth My Clinic

Photo via OurHealth.org

OurHealth taps athenahealth to integrate Salesforce,...
HIMSS LOGIC Go mobile app

A screensnap of the LOGIC Go app from HIMSS Analytics.

HIMSS Analytics introduces LOGIC Go mobile app
Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

HIMSS and Healthcare IT News Pop Health Forum in Chicago Oct. 2.

Social determinants of health and the $1.7 trillion...
Cerner EHR rollout

Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. Photo via Wikimedia

Madigan Army Medical Center focusing on security,...
eClinicalworks
New tech from eClinicalWorks: updated EHR, virtual...