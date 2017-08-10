Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

HIMSS Analytics goes global with LOGIC database expansion

The market intelligence platform now tracks health IT installations at providers across 47 countries worldwide.
By Mike Miliard
August 10, 2017
market intelligence platform

HIMSS Analytics has expanded its LOGIC platform to include international data, broadening its scope to include information on the purchasing decisions of some 380,000 healthcare providers in nearly four dozen countries across the globe.

LOGIC already offers complete coverage of the approximately 5500 hospitals in the U.S. The unveiling of LOGIC International Intelligence on August 10 means vendors can gain new insights by mining health information technology market data for facilities in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America.

[Also: HIMSS Analytics launches LOGIC Google Chrome extension]

"International Intelligence not only helps to identify these potential growth areas, but also provides insight on how to best approach different markets," said Miranda Ladue, vice president, operations at HIMSS Analytics.

The expanded platform enables company researchers to explore the demographic and technological makeup of specific locations worldwide; gain insights into market share for specific IT vendors across regions; learn about HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 and 7 EMRAM organizations in the U.S. and abroad, and see specific organizations' demographic and installation data.

[Also: Learn more about the HIMSS Analytics LOGIC insights]

"Now our clients can better understand the global healthcare landscape, and identify new market opportunities for investment and expansion of their product portfolio," said Ladue.

