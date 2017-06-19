Privacy & Security

HHS warns of fresh WannaCry-like attacks after Microsoft, DHS reports

Microsoft has released new patches for Microsoft XP and Server 2003 systems while DHS pointed to an increase in North Korean cyber activity.
By Jessica Davis
June 19, 2017
02:46 PM
Share

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a security alert to healthcare organizations on Thursday, warning of recently discovered Windows vulnerabilities and a new threat with WannaCry-like capabilities.

The alert is a response to two reports released last week by Microsoft and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

DHS and FBI alerted to a threat called Hidden Cobra, which is targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, media, aerospace and financial sectors. Thus, HHS officials warned, “targeting of the healthcare and public health sector systems and devices in the U.S. is possible.”

[Also: WannaCry hackers just getting started, former federal CISO says]

The researchers found the IP addresses connected to a malware variant used to manage North Korea’s DDoS botnet infrastructure. The malicious activity dubbed Hidden Cobra covers all malicious North Korean cyber activity that include DDoS botnets, keyloggers, remote access tools and wiper malware.

Hidden Cobra has been in place since 2009 and commonly targets older, outdated and unsupported Microsoft operating systems. The most recent threat highlights the DDoS tool capable of launching DNS attacks, Network Time Protocol attacks and Character Generation protocol attacks.The malware operates on victims’ systems as a svchost-based service and can download executables, change its own configuration, update its binary, terminate its process and both activate and terminate DDoS attacks.

[Also: Here's what it was like to host a security forum when WannaCry hit the globe]

Microsoft made an unprecedented release of three patches last week for vulnerabilities in XP and Server 2003 that could leverage SMB flaws like those used in WannaCry. Two other vulnerabilities allow malicious code to spread through shared drives and networks.

The company said it hopes to combat potential nation-state activity and destructive cyberattacks like WannaCry and Hidden Cobra viruses with its release. However, in its warning, HHS said these patches won’t necessarily protect against Hidden Cobra, as it leverages a wide range of vulnerabilities.

“These vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely run programs or attacks on systems,” officials said. “This could allow an attacker to perform a wide range of actions including exfiltrating documents or data, or gain access to other internal systems via the local network once initial access is gained.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedI

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people

Most Read

VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
Former Tenet Healthcare exec indicted in $400 million kickback scheme

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Telehealth
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

UnitedHealthcare ACO partnership gives Aledade a major...
HHS warns of fresh WannaCry-like attacks after Microsoft...
Supply chain needs security, visibility to stem billions...
Healthix HIE links with Mount Sinai, Northwell exchanges to boost population health
Healthix HIE links with Mount Sinai, Northwell exchanges...
Medicrea Group wins FDA clearance for AI-based spine surgery tech
Medicrea Group wins FDA clearance for AI-based spine...
Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM chiefs head to White House for tech meeting

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM chiefs head to...
Social determinants of health and data are key to...
medical devices

Sue Schade believes that making IT work for patients – and all players – get rid of ‘frenemies’ attitude.

HTM and IT: Cooperation is crucial in managing medical...