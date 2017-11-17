Government & Policy

HHS names three new members to HIT Advisory Committee

As established by the 21st Century Cures Act, the committee is tasked with creating policies, standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria for health technology.
By Jessica Davis
November 17, 2017
01:42 PM
Leslie Lenert, MD, Clem J. McDonald, MD and Robert Wah, MD, were all named to the HIT Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services names three members to the Health Information Technology Committee, as part of a provision in the 21st Century Cures Act.

The committee is tasked with making recommendations on national and local health information technology infrastructure implementation to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

Recommendations will include policies, standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria designed to improve access, exchange and use of electronic health information.

HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan appointed Medical University of South Carolina Chief Research Information Officer Leslie Lenert, MD; Lister Hill National Center for Biomedical Communications Director Clem J. McDonald, MD; and DXC Technology Global Chief Medical Officer Robert Wah, MD, to the group.

The three new members join 15 Government Accountability Office-appointed members who will serve for one-, two- or three-year terms, as well as six of eight appointments made by Congress.

Notable members include biotech mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, NantWorks CEO; Arien Malec, RelayHealth vice president for Data Platform Solution Line; Steven Lane, MD, Sutter Health clinical informatics director for privacy, health information security and interoperability; and Tina Esposito, Advocate Health Care VP of Information and Technology Innovation.

