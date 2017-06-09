HHS names former Louisiana health official chief technology officer

Bruce Greenstein has been appointed the chief technology officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he'll be tasked with ensuring optimal use of data and driving innovation and performance improvement across the department's operating divisions.

Greenstein most recently worked at Quartet, which develops analytics and collaboration technology for behavioral and physical healthcare providers.

Before that, he was CEO of Blend Health Insights, a consulting firm that advised health systems, payers, health IT companies and private equity firms in the U.S. and abroad on topics such as risk-based contracting, value-based purchasing and population health management.

In his most recent government role, Greenstein served as Secretary of the Department of Health and Hospitals in the administration of Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal. There he helped implement reforms of the state health care system, including launching a managed care initiative for more than a million enrollees, pursuing privatization of state health care facilities and pushing for wider adoption of health IT.

That position ended in controversy, however, when he resigned in 2013 amid accusations that he'd had improper communications related to a $197 million Medicaid contract awarded to a company, Client Network Services, Inc., where he had worked. Jindal canceled the contract, and Greenstein was indicted for perjury. The case was dismissed by the Louisiana Attorney General in 2016.

From 2006 to 2010, Greenstein was managing director for worldwide health at Microsoft, where he worked with international healthcare leaders on technology-enabled health improvement.

Before that, he served in the federal government as a regional administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an analyst at the U.S Government Accountability Office and a policy coordinator at the Health Care Financing Administration.

