HHS earmarks $195 million for opioid treatment health IT

New grants aim to help community health centers fund new employees, technology investments to integrate care for substance abuse, mental health.
By Mike Miliard
June 27, 2017
12:12 PM
opioid treatment grant

Community health centers have a chance for new HHS funding to expand health information technology and increase training and personnel for mental health and substance abuse, better integrating treatment into primary care.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will make available $195 million with a focus on prevention and awareness of opioid abuse nationwide. The awards are expected to be made in September.

"Providing behavioral health care in a primary medical care setting reduces costs and leads to improved patient outcomes," said George Sigounas, MD, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration. "This is especially true when it comes to substance abuse, including opioid addiction."

[Also: Spending bill funds healthcare initiatives to fight opioid abuse, create telehealth center]

HRSA’s Health Center Program funds providers in underserved areas – some 1,400 community health centers providing care to more than 24 million people.

The new funding will help these health increase add employees and invest in technology to help expand access to care for mental health and substance abuse services. Applications are due July 26. Learn more here.

In a separate grant, the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy is making $3 million available to expand opioid-related healthcare services in rural communities, for as many as 12 grantees for three years. Applications for are due July 21. Learn more here.

"Addressing serious mental illness across our nation and combating the opioid epidemic are two of the Department’s top priorities," said HHS Secretary Secretary Price. "Integration is key to solving these challenges. This funding will help our nation’s health centers provide that integration for mental health services and opioid addiction treatment."
 

Connected Health, Government & Policy, Population Health
