Here's why 9 systems made planning for EHR go-lives a priority
There have been several major EHR go-lives that required years of planning resources - financial and staffing - to make it all work. Here are a few orgs that took the leap and the lessons they learned while tackling their projects.
Mount Sinai's EHR go-live
COST: unknown
REASON: Mount Sinai Hospital's recent mergers and an aging mainframe prompted the hospital to replace paper charts, integrate records from multiple sources and add a revenue cycle management system.
Read the full story >>
Vanderbilt's EHR go-live
COST: $214 million
REASON: Epic replaces Vanderbilt’s McKesson EHR with 25 separate customized modules of Epic software during a two-year project dubbed “EpicLeap."
Read the full story >>
MidMichigan EHR go-live
COST: $55 Million
REASON: MidMichigan needed to replace multiple vendor systems for registration, scheduling and billing on the same EHR platform.
Read the full story >>
St. Joseph’s Healthcare EHR go-live
COST: unknown
REASON: St. Joseph’s Healthcare needed to integrate their EHR and revenue cycle system across its acute, long-term care and ambulatory facilities.
Read the full story >>
Mayo Clinic's EHR go-live
COST: $1.5 billion
REASON: Mayo's multiple sites and 51,000 employees needed to better integrate EHRs and revenue cycle management systems into their workflow to better serve their patients.
Read the full story >>
DoD's USNH EHR go-live
COST: unknown
REASON: USNH's Oak Harbor facility deployed the inpatient components of MHS GENESIS with the goal to move to a single EHR to standardize across the military branches.
Read the full story >>
UMass Memorial Health's EHR go-live
COST: $700 million over 10 years
REASON: UMass needed to add more functionality, namely telehealth, into EHR and have one place for all data to analyze it.
Read the full story >>
Tomah Memorial Hospital's EHR go-live
COST: $3 million
REASON: Tomah Memorial Hospital wanted to integrate departments and platforms in order to share patient information between two health systems that were using different EHR vendors.
Read the full story >>
WellSpan's EHR go-live
COST: $188.7 million
REASON: WellSpan wanted to switch their entire system to a new EHR to better connect with patients and improve care coordination.
Read the full story >>
