Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Here's why 9 systems made planning for EHR go-lives a priority

Solving interoperability problems for some hospitals has involved EHR go-live projects that align with strategic planning to find solutions – and spending money where the priorities are.
November 01, 2017
12:04 PM
Share
EHR go-live

There have been several major EHR go-lives that required years of planning resources - financial and staffing - to make it all work. Here are a few orgs that took the leap and the lessons they learned while tackling their projects.

Mount Sinai's EHR go-live

COST: unknown
REASON: Mount Sinai Hospital's recent mergers and an aging mainframe prompted the hospital to replace paper charts, integrate records from multiple sources and add a revenue cycle management system.
Read the full story >> 

Vanderbilt's EHR go-live

COST: $214 million
REASON: Epic replaces Vanderbilt’s McKesson EHR with 25 separate customized modules of Epic software during a two-year project dubbed “EpicLeap."
Read the full story >>

MidMichigan EHR go-live

COST: $55 Million
REASON: MidMichigan needed to replace multiple vendor systems for registration, scheduling and billing on the same EHR platform.
Read the full story >>

St. Joseph’s Healthcare EHR go-live

COST: unknown
REASON: St. Joseph’s Healthcare needed to integrate their EHR and revenue cycle system across its acute, long-term care and ambulatory facilities.
Read the full story >>

Mayo Clinic's EHR go-live

COST: $1.5 billion
REASON: Mayo's multiple sites and 51,000 employees needed to better integrate EHRs and revenue cycle management systems into their workflow to better serve their patients.
Read the full story >>

DoD's USNH EHR go-live

COST: unknown
REASON: USNH's Oak Harbor facility deployed the inpatient components of MHS GENESIS with the goal to move to a single EHR to standardize across the military branches.
Read the full story >>

UMass Memorial Health's EHR go-live

COST: $700 million over 10 years
REASON: UMass needed to add more functionality, namely telehealth, into EHR and have one place for all data to analyze it.
Read the full story >>

Tomah Memorial Hospital's EHR go-live

COST: $3 million
REASON: Tomah Memorial Hospital wanted to integrate departments and platforms in order to share patient information between two health systems that were using different EHR vendors.
Read the full story >>

WellSpan's EHR go-live

COST: $188.7 million
REASON: WellSpan wanted to switch their entire system to a new EHR to better connect with patients and improve care coordination.
Read the full story >>

Twitter: @wea1021
Email the web producer: wendy.almeida@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

medical device security
Top Story
Hospitals, don’t wait to address these little-known IoT security issues

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Workflow
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

health and human services security
Bipartisan House bill would designate cybersecurity chief for HHS
medical device ID

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a committee hearing on Oct. 31. Photo via senate.gov

Warren to CMS: Medical device identifier requirements should be a 'no-brainer'
outlook malware
Malware is lurking in Outlook invites; DragonFly set to attack
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18, focus on leadership, advocacy
Google AI
Google powers up AI, machine learning accelerator for healthcare
EHR go-live
Here's why 9 systems made planning for EHR go-lives a priority
EHR
EHR fatigue has frustrated doctors looking to cut clinical hours
Kristin Pothier
For one scientist, the promise of precision medicine is personal