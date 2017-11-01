Here's why 9 systems made planning for EHR go-lives a priority

There have been several major EHR go-lives that required years of planning resources - financial and staffing - to make it all work. Here are a few orgs that took the leap and the lessons they learned while tackling their projects.

Mount Sinai's EHR go-live

COST: unknown

REASON: Mount Sinai Hospital's recent mergers and an aging mainframe prompted the hospital to replace paper charts, integrate records from multiple sources and add a revenue cycle management system.

Vanderbilt's EHR go-live

COST: $214 million

REASON: Epic replaces Vanderbilt’s McKesson EHR with 25 separate customized modules of Epic software during a two-year project dubbed “EpicLeap."

MidMichigan EHR go-live

COST: $55 Million

REASON: MidMichigan needed to replace multiple vendor systems for registration, scheduling and billing on the same EHR platform.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare EHR go-live

COST: unknown

REASON: St. Joseph’s Healthcare needed to integrate their EHR and revenue cycle system across its acute, long-term care and ambulatory facilities.

Mayo Clinic's EHR go-live

COST: $1.5 billion

REASON: Mayo's multiple sites and 51,000 employees needed to better integrate EHRs and revenue cycle management systems into their workflow to better serve their patients.

DoD's USNH EHR go-live

COST: unknown

REASON: USNH's Oak Harbor facility deployed the inpatient components of MHS GENESIS with the goal to move to a single EHR to standardize across the military branches.

UMass Memorial Health's EHR go-live

COST: $700 million over 10 years

REASON: UMass needed to add more functionality, namely telehealth, into EHR and have one place for all data to analyze it.

Tomah Memorial Hospital's EHR go-live

COST: $3 million

REASON: Tomah Memorial Hospital wanted to integrate departments and platforms in order to share patient information between two health systems that were using different EHR vendors.

WellSpan's EHR go-live

COST: $188.7 million

REASON: WellSpan wanted to switch their entire system to a new EHR to better connect with patients and improve care coordination.

