HealthPartners Institute advances hypertension study with $6 million PCORI grant

The hospital will arm patients with devices that track blood pressure and send vitals through AMC Health’s clinical platform into HealthPartners Epic EHR.
By Bill Siwicki
November 02, 2017
10:56 AM
HealthPartners Institute

HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Bloomington, Minnesota. Photo via Google Maps

HealthPartners Institute is embarking on the next phase of its ongoing high blood pressure study, dubbed Hyperlink, with a $6 million grant from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. 

The hospital said it will use the new PCORI funding to build expand the study to more patients. 

In the new research phase, HealthPartners will work with telemedicine and remote patient monitoring vendor AMC Health to track patients’ blood pressure from home and directly link to pharmacists or nurse practitioners. 

[Also: Baylor wins $12.7 million from PCORI to fund brain injury study]

As part of the program, AMC Health will give patients in-home devices that patients will use to measure their blood pressure several times a week. 

Those devices will automatically send vitals data through AMC Health’s CareConsole clinical platform into the HealthPartners Epic electronic health records system. The technology will also enable pharmacists to review, analyze and act upon home blood pressure readings to manage patients’ hypertension.

[Also: Cedars Sinai lands $2 million PCORI award to study how to tackle opioid epidemic]

Hyperlink telehealth is in addition to regular doctor visits, which will determine if remote patient monitoring can improve a patient’s health and decrease blood pressure more than traditional clinic-based care.

“Over 85 million adults have high blood pressure – that’s one in every three adults in the U.S.,” said Karen Margolis, MD, with HealthPartners. “Only about half of people with high blood pressure have their condition under control.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety, Telehealth
