Healthcare tweet storm targets Hillary Clinton, Democrats over healthcare

When Republicans attempted to bait Hillary Clinton with a July 5 tweet that asked her where her healthcare plan was, it appears the law of karma slipped their mind.

You know the rule: “Be careful what you do, it all comes back to you.”

The tweets came from the RNC account:

“Our healthcare system is collapsing, but Democrats refuse to bring anything to the table. Where’s THEIR plan?” tweeted the GOP.

When the GOP tweeted Clinton: “Where’s your plan?”

Clinton was swift to respond.

“Right here,” she tweeted, adding a link to her 2016 presidential campaign website, which featured a detailed healthcare plan – one that would build on Obamacare and also expand Medicaid.

Anyone who had taken a look at Clinton's campaign material – or even tuned in to the 2016 campaign – would have known about her plan. Why the RNC did not seem to be aware is puzzling.

“Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage," Clinton tweeted in response to RNC. "Feel free to run w/ it” tweeted Clinton, referring to the Congressional Budget Office's estimation of the effect the proposed GOP plan would have on healthcare.

[Also: No women are shaping the Senate healthcare bill.]

But, with 13 Republicans – all men – pondering the ins and out of healthcare for men – and women, and doing so being closed doors, it raises the question of what kind of healthcare the electorate can expect from its lawmakers.