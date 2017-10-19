Privacy & Security

Healthcare still struggling to detect insider threats, even years after breaches

Nearly 500,000 patient records were reported breached in September, according to the latest Protenus Breach Barometer.
By Jessica Davis
October 19, 2017
12:50 PM
Share
healthcare security breaches

September was riddled with another long list of organizations dealing with breaches caused by insiders, and some organizations failed to discover some of these for years, Protenus’ September Breach Barometer found.

Insider-wrongdoing impacted nearly three times as many patient records as insider error in Sept. Fifteen incidents were caused by insiders, impacting at least 73,926 records. Protenus found 46,887 records were breached by wrongdoing.

What’s notable about the insider breaches is the amount of time it took an organization to discover an incident. One of insider breach took the organization nearly six years to discover.

“The longevity of this type of breach reinforces the need to have technology in place that can proactively detect a health data breach,” the report authors wrote. “It’s paramount for healthcare organizations to become more proactive and efficient at detecting these insider breaches.”

“Healthcare organizations must learn from one another and utilize necessary resources to better combat this problem that is continuously plaguing the industry,” the authors continued.

Overall, breach reporting was up from Aug., with 46 incidents in Sept. compared to 33 reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Aug. Almost 500,000 patient records were affected in Sept., with the largest single incident affecting 128,000 patient records breached by ransomware.

Hacking caused 50 percent of Sept. incidents and accounted for 80 percent of all breached patient records.

Of the 19 hacking incidents for which Protenus had data, 401,741 patient records were breached. One incident specifically mentioned ransomware, seven were caused by phishing and eight mentioned extortion attempts -- for which the notorious hacker TheDarkOverLord (TDO) claimed responsibility.

The number of patient record impacted by TDO’s hacks is unknown, as there is currently no data on three of the extortion attempts. But DataBreaches.net reports that extortion is increasing in every sector and “healthcare sector and education sector are prime targets for extortionists due to the sensitivity of the data and the lack of security when compared to other sectors.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Michigan HIE

Great Lakes Health Connect offices in Michigan. Photo via Facebook

Top Story
Michigan HIE adds alert tools to show social determinants of health

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

athenahealth layoffs

Photo credit: Google Maps. 

athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner
TheDarkOverLord extorting healthcare provider
TheDarkOverLord is extorting another healthcare provider
cybersecurity risks in medical devices
Cybersecurity is top concern in IoT deployments
Pfizer LivingWith

A screen snap of the LivingWith app.

Pfizer follows up successful Quitter's Circle with cancer LivingWith app
Sutter Health hospital opens after wildfires
Sutter Health hospital reopens after California wildfires forced evacuation
HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Machine Learning
Intel launches new remote care platform

Intel's Mission Campus in Santa Clara, California. Photo via Josh Bancroft

Intel jumps into 'disruptive' remote care market
healthcare security breaches
Healthcare still struggling to detect insider threats, even years after breaches