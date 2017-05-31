Healthcare Security Forum accepting call for proposals through June 1

Healthcare IT News and HIMSS are accepting speaker proposals for the Boston Healthcare Security Forum, Sept. 11-13.

The deadline to submit a proposal is June 1. Click here to submit a proposal.

Submissions are limited to security professionals and experts from healthcare provider and payer organizations, government agencies and academic institutions. Presentations should be practical, actionable and solutions-based.

The Boston Healthcare Security Forum will bring together more than 200 leading providers, payers, researchers and government officials. The forum's peer-to-peer format provides healthcare security professionals with tools, real-life solutions, best practices and expert insights into how to better manage risk and protect data assets.

Presentations will address:

Cyber Hygiene (IAM, DLP, data mapping, security frameworks, machine learning, blockchain, pen-testing, vulnerability assessment, automation, analytics, incident response, disaster recovery, etc.).

Human Factors (education and awareness training, risk assessments).

Leadership (core values, collaboration and communication, change management, training, working across the organization).

Threat Management (IoT, medical and mobile devices, end-point security, duel-factor authentication, malware, network segmentation, cloud security, etc.).

Compliance (HIPAA, 3rd party risk management, BAA, etc.).

Click here for additional information, topics of interest and to submit a proposal.