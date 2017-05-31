Privacy & Security

Healthcare Security Forum accepting call for proposals through June 1

By Healthcare IT News
May 31, 2017
03:17 PM
Healthcare IT News and HIMSS are accepting speaker proposals for the Boston Healthcare Security Forum, Sept. 11-13.

The deadline to submit a proposal is June 1. Click here to submit a proposal.

Submissions are limited to security professionals and experts from healthcare provider and payer organizations, government agencies and academic institutions. Presentations should be practical, actionable and solutions-based.

The Boston Healthcare Security Forum will bring together more than 200 leading providers, payers, researchers and government officials. The forum's peer-to-peer format provides healthcare security professionals with tools, real-life solutions, best practices and expert insights into how to better manage risk and protect data assets.

Presentations will address:

  • Cyber Hygiene (IAM, DLP, data mapping, security frameworks, machine learning, blockchain, pen-testing, vulnerability assessment, automation, analytics, incident response, disaster recovery, etc.).
  • Human Factors (education and awareness training, risk assessments).
  • Leadership (core values, collaboration and communication, change management, training, working across the organization).
  • Threat Management (IoT, medical and mobile devices, end-point security, duel-factor authentication, malware, network segmentation, cloud security, etc.).
  • Compliance (HIPAA, 3rd party risk management, BAA, etc.).

Click here for additional information, topics of interest and to submit a proposal.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
