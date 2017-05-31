Healthcare Security Forum accepting call for proposals through June 1
Healthcare IT News and HIMSS are accepting speaker proposals for the Boston Healthcare Security Forum, Sept. 11-13.
The deadline to submit a proposal is June 1. Click here to submit a proposal.
Submissions are limited to security professionals and experts from healthcare provider and payer organizations, government agencies and academic institutions. Presentations should be practical, actionable and solutions-based.
The Boston Healthcare Security Forum will bring together more than 200 leading providers, payers, researchers and government officials. The forum's peer-to-peer format provides healthcare security professionals with tools, real-life solutions, best practices and expert insights into how to better manage risk and protect data assets.
Presentations will address:
- Cyber Hygiene (IAM, DLP, data mapping, security frameworks, machine learning, blockchain, pen-testing, vulnerability assessment, automation, analytics, incident response, disaster recovery, etc.).
- Human Factors (education and awareness training, risk assessments).
- Leadership (core values, collaboration and communication, change management, training, working across the organization).
- Threat Management (IoT, medical and mobile devices, end-point security, duel-factor authentication, malware, network segmentation, cloud security, etc.).
- Compliance (HIPAA, 3rd party risk management, BAA, etc.).
Click here for additional information, topics of interest and to submit a proposal.