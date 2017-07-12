Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal

With the Department of Justice expected to widen its false claims probe, 35 percent of healthcare insiders say trust in all electronic health records vendors is waning.
By Tom Sullivan
July 12, 2017
02:12 PM
Share
Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal

The eClinicalWorks scandal is eroding the trust that healthcare professionals, IT and others have in their electronic health records vendors, a new survey shows.

Thirty-five percent of respondents to a small research study said that they are now “significantly more suspicious of other EHR vendors,” than they were before the U.S. Department of Justice’s landmark $155 million settlement with eClinicalWorks.

[Also: Customer says eClinicalWorks holding patient data 'hostage']

What’s more, 27 percent indicated that the deal decreased their confidence in the EHR vendor they are currently using, according to Reaction Data, which polled 113 people. Respondents were comprised primarily of physicians that actually use EHRs, as well as CIOs, CEO, administrators and operations pros. 

“A big takeaway from this is the unfortunate level of distrust that providers generally feel toward all EHR suppliers,” the researchers wrote.

Almost immediately after word of the settlement spread on May 31, speculation arose that the DOJ would widen its investigations to include other electronic health records vendors to root out any potential wrongdoing under the False Claims Act. The attorney listed on DOJ settlement materials declined to comment on future cases for a previous article and, as of now, no ensuring cases have been announced.

[Also: CMS won't punish eClinicalWorks customers for meaningful use EHR attestations]

While hospitals, EHR vendors, government agencies and other healthcare professionals hold their breath hoping a DOJ probe doesn’t happen to them, 71 percent of participants said they are “extremely unlikely to consider eClinicalWorks in the future.”

Another big issue is how many existing clients will exercise the option mandated by the DOJ to either upgrade their eClinicalWorks software or have their data transferred to a competitor’s EHR.

That’s hard to say at this point -- particularly given that 61 percent of respondents using a rival’s EHR and the 41 percent of eClinicalWorks customers indicated they were not even familiar with the settlement yet.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal
Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

eClinicalWorks patient data
Embattled eClinicalWorks racks up 3 more new customers
happy IT professionals
Despite overtime and weekends, cybersecurity...

A screen snap from a Hyperledger demo via YouTube

Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 gives blockchain app developers...
ONC medical record requests

Donald Rucker, MD, head of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

ONC shares human-centered design tips to streamline...
FDA drug and medical device regulation
FDA to use computer modeling to step up device, drug...
GE Healthcare buys Novia Strategies
GE Healthcare buys clinical outcomes consulting firm...
Soon-Shiong NantHealth sued by Precision Biologics
Patrick Soon-Shiong sued over capital investment in...

Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

ONC leaders see Silicon Valley-like future for EHR...