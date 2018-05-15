Healthcare investor Triventures backs genomics company Genoox in $6 million funding round

The vendor seeks to advance precision medicine through its next-generation sequencing technology and genomic data analytics.
By Bill Siwicki
May 15, 2018
12:05 PM
Share
genomics company analyzing dna sample data

Genoox, a genomic analytics company that aims to make it easier for clinicians and researchers to act on genetic sequencing results, today announced it has secured $6 million in a funding round. The round was led by Triventures, a venture capital fund that invests in healthcare startups, and was joined by Inimiti Capital and Glilot Capital Partners.

As the appetite for direct-to-consumer genetic testing services grows, the $5 billion global market is witnessing an increase in demand for testing services that empower physicians to use genetic data for diagnostics and preventative medicine. 

Also this week, Intermountain Healthcare announced that it is expanding its RxMatch pharmacogenomics service and making it available to all providers in the system. Geisinger said last week it intends to one day offer all patients DNA sequencing and is beginning the effort with a pilot program involving 1,000 people. Last week, the Mayo Clinic said it will store some 35 million biospecimens as part of the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us research program, which kicked off its initial pilot phase on May 6. 

The introduction of next-generation sequencing technology by companies such as Genoox, which employ machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of genetic data to enable precision medicine, is transforming this market from point testing solutions to broader tests that can cover large parts of the genome, Genoox officials said.

[Also: Michigan genomic research lab protects data with de-identifier, multilayer platform]

"With the advancement of NGS, it is easier and more cost effective to have more patients than ever sequenced and screened for underlying genetic conditions," said Genoox CEO Amir Trabelsi. "However, while sequencing technology has advanced, the next challenge lies in how to interpret and apply this data, and make it actionable for the patient."

The Genoox platform analyzes complex genetic data and runs these data points through a proprietary search engine that combines the company's database with multiple public databases in order to provide more personalized, actionable recommendations.

"For clinicians, the question is, 'What can I do for this patient today?'" Trabelsi said. "We can help the treating clinician get to an accurate answer faster than ever before."

For example, a child with an unidentified, rare disease can now have their DNA rapidly sequenced in order to determine a possible genetic cause. However, the rapid pace of new clinical research publications and reference literature make it nearly impossible for clinicians to keep pace and find the "needle in the haystack" – the clinical condition that is a perfect match with the specific genetic alteration.

"Our technology helps the clinician to sort through complex genetic data, clinical publications, phenotypes and family history in order to provide a diagnosis and personalized treatment plan," Trabelsi said.

Additionally, Genoox allows users across research and medical facilities to securely share complex research using a set of customizable tools, and identify variants and mutations that have never been found before.

Genoox advances precision medicine by helping clinicians understand and treat the root of the disease and not just the symptoms, he added. Especially for patient populations such as children, who can't always vocalize their symptoms, Genoox peels back the layers to understand a person's genome – what's causing the disease, how to best treat it – based on a person's unique DNA.

In the past year, Genoox has grown its customer base, the company said, and initiated partnerships with medical centers and research facilities, including the Center for Genetic Medicine Research at Children's National Medical Center and the University of Michigan. In April, Genoox partnered with Bionano Genomics to create an integrated platform that enhances the detection of disease-causing structural variants in DNA.

HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit

Accelerating precision medicine to the point of care is focus of summit in Washington, D.C. May 17-18.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

next generation analytics reviewed by doctor on EHR
Top Story
Next-gen analytics: Here’s what’s coming in the future

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Women In Health IT
Accountable Care
Workflow

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement
Analytics

Video

Cleveland Clinic Brent Hicks talk about mobile EHRs
How Cleveland Clinic is leveraging APIs to advance interoperability
Josh Mandel from Verily talks about APIs at Dev4Health
From HITECH to open APIs: How healthcare is becoming more connected
Adam Culbertson talking at Dev4Health about APIs
Are open APIs the be-all, end-all for healthcare?
VA's Lighthouse initiative at Dev4Health API conference
How the VA's Lighthouse initiative is leveraging the developer community

More Stories

medical student IT graduates
First IT-savvy med students graduate under pioneering AMA program
NHS England talks with HIMSS International about UK eHealth week

Matthew Swindells, from NHS England, chats with Charles Alessi, MD, of HIMSS International, about how the U.K. health system is evolving in the age of technology during eHealth Week. Credit: HIMSS TV

Interoperability posing big challenges in the UK too
Sequoia Project restructures
Sequoia Project restructures to make eHealth Exchange, Carequality twin pillars
genomics company analyzing dna sample data
Triventures backs genomics company Genoox in $6M funding round
HIMSS international leadership team with Charles Alessi and Bruce Steinberg

Charles Alessi, MD, (left) and Bruce Steinberg join HIMSS international leadership team.

HIMSS expands international presence
Cerner has EHR global market share
Cerner has almost double EHR global market share
hospital pharmacy uses analytics on computer

The in-house analytics projects at Rapid City Regional Hospital have also shown some interesting findings about costs and opportunities for revenue in their retail approach to their pharmacy operations.

Why hospitals need to adopt a 'retail mindset' when it comes to analytics
hospital nurse on phone with patient

Part of the group practice's strategy is to train triage nurses to work with providers to schedule urgent appointments, even double booking when necessary.

Columbia Medical saves $6.5M by tackling ED visits