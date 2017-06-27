Privacy & Security

Health systems tout Security CIS Controls in fight against cybercriminals

Having a framework that is easy to use and understand is making all the difference for systems like Butler Health.
By Bill Siwicki
June 27, 2017
01:44 PM
Share

In the hectic, sometimes crazed world of healthcare cybersecurity, a little guidance can be a welcome thing for CIOs and CISOs. That’s why the Center for Internet Security pieced together its CIS Controls, a framework of 20 controls with the aim of leading healthcare organizations to better, more locked down systems and data security. And some healthcare organizations are using these controls to great effect.

“The CIS Controls framework is very approachable; it’s organized in a prioritized manner, and even the top-level controls are presented in such a way that as technologists we can communicate them intelligently in a conversation to internal stakeholders who are concerned about risk,” said Roger Lutz, interim chief information officer at Butler Health System. “And we can discuss things at that level, obfuscating the deeper sub-controls, of which there are many, getting interested stakeholders to understand how we are addressing cybersecurity risk.”

[Also: Outsourced cybersecurity staff, one way healthcare is getting around the talent shortage]

Healthcare organizations need to select a cybersecurity framework to work from, otherwise, they will simply be reactionary to the latest threats and whatever is in the news, Lutz said.

“While your own judgement may be excellent, you may be missing something,” he said. “To have that framework and work toward a common set of technology controls of which a great number of very intelligent people have come to unified agreement, it helps us to make a lot of real progress over time and record that progress that shows advancement in information security and keeps us on track.”

[Also: Here are the dos and don'ts when hiring healthcare cybersecurity pros]

At 20, the number of controls is small enough to manage easily, and further, it’s easy for both technology staff and management executives to understand all of the controls, said an auditor at a large health system in Tennessee, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of security issues.

“There are other frameworks, such as the NIST framework and the ISO 27002,” he said, “but the Center for Internet Security CIS Controls are just a lot easier to understand.”

Lutz points to control No. 5 as an example: “Controlled Use of Administrative Privileges.”

“We identified the need some time ago to control our administrative credentials among the various staff on the information systems team,” he said. “We implemented a system that does centralized privileges access control. It creates a vault, our users log into the vault to pull the privileged access credentials for other systems so we can automate long, complex passwords for all of our administrators and so forth. This control was one we nailed down pretty well.”

Lutz said it is interesting and helpful the way the Center for Internet Security has constructed the controls, where one measures four different categories for each sub-control of a control. Control No. 5 has nine sub-controls, from using multi-factor authentication to logging accesses to using a dedicated machine for administrative tasks. Each of those sub-controls are then measured by policy defined, control implemented, control automated, and control reported to the business.

“This is an area that really allows you to demonstrate maturity in your information security programs,” Lutz said. “Not only are you buying a product or implementing a technology change that provides information security to an organization, you are defining how you are going to do it through policy so you have consistency and so from a governance standpoint you paid attention to the other things and implemented it properly.”

And “control reported to the business” is an important and valuable measurement, Lutz added.

“This is about having a way to demonstrate things up the chain of command, to show them what you are doing in a way that doesn’t boggle them with technology but instead shows them a measurement they can understand, which over time is important,” he said.

The large health system in Tennessee has seen many positive results after working with the CIS Controls.

“From our audit perspective, by determining which controls are more critical, based on the audits we can give real-time feedback, here are our findings, here is what needs to be improved, here is what we are doing well,” the auditor said. “That gets management attention; the auditor report goes to the board of directors. There is awareness brought to the cybersecurity program both to the technical folks and management. This is a slow process, we are not able to do 20 in a year, we are trying to get through all 20 every three years.”

The results of using the CIS Controls at Butler Health System include bringing focus to the IT and security teams, bringing measurement to processes and therefore the ability to reflect progress to interested stakeholders within the organization, and bringing prioritization to security projects – all of which has led to information security maturity, Lutz said.

“If you think of any good process, there’s focus, measurement, accountability and prioritization in the face of limited resources,” he said. “With unlimited resources you can do everything all at once and it’s less of a constraint. But with constrained resources, being able to focus over the months and years and demonstrate progress in a prioritized manner is excellent. And it’s great working with controls predesigned by an organization that has excellent technical engineering resources at their disposal.”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Massive ransomware outbreak thrashing Europe, Russia, others
ransomware attack in Europe

Bahnfrend photo via WikiCommons

Most Read

WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

medicaid data
Tech hurdles delaying flow of Medicaid data, impatient...
Veterans Affairs chooses Cerner EHR
Senate demands timeline on Cerner EHR project for VA, DoD
GOP healthcare bill

Hani Jarawan, MD, was among the protesters outside of Senator Susan Collins' Portland office Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delays health...
Security CIS Controls
Health systems tout Security CIS Controls in fight...
WannaCry ransomware
WannaCry was not so shocking for nearly half of...
Anthem settlement
Landmark $115 million settlement reached in Anthem data...
opioid treatment grant
HHS earmarks $195 million for opioid treatment health IT

Acquistions of AI startups are rapidly increasing while the health AI market is set to register an explosive CAGR of 40 percent through 2021.

Artificial Intelligence is becoming the new operating...