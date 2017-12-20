Artificial Intelligence

Health Share of Oregon teams up with Health Catalyst to co-develop machine learning opioid tool

New tool uses risk-prediction to calculate individual’s likelihood of developing an opioid addiction and to identify patient populations that require preventative services.
By Bernie Monegain
December 20, 2017
09:42 AM
Health Share of Oregon and analytics specialist Health Catalyst announced an arrangement to jointly create a tool that predicts the risk of opioid abuse. 

The tool consists of machine-learning algorithms designed to calculate a member’s risk of opioid addiction and overdose. The software analyzes insurance claims data, including a patient’s medication history, and assigns each patient a risk score to inform providers about how to best treat their patients.

It can also enable the analysis of millions of data points to identify specific populations of patients that need specialized preventive services, such as behavioral health services for severe mental illness and substance abuse.

The opioid risk-prediction tool identifies and manages specific populations for internal quality improvement and research, or for reporting to external organizations.

Health Share of Oregon CIO John Sanders said the goal is to make secure sharing, analysis and information available from multiple data systems simpler.

“We know that an estimated 120,000 Oregonians suffer from opioid addiction, and last year, opioid overdose killed an average of three people in the Portland-metro area every week,” said Dale Sanders, President of Technology at Health Catalyst. “Through the new opioid risk tool, our provider partners can access data allowing them to determine the best course of treatment for patients.”

Health Catalyst improvement specialists will work onsite at Health Share Oregon to help achieve clinical and financial quality goals. Health Share Oregon will broaden its deployment of the Health Catalyst Enterprise Data Warehouse to add the Health Catalyst Operating System – a platform that combines data warehousing, clinical data repositories and health information exchanges. 

Health Share of Oregon is the state’s largest coordinated care organization serving Medicaid members. Sanders said Health Share will also roll out the new Health Catalyst Population Builder tool as well as a co-developed risk tool for opioid prescribing.

Health Catalyst has also developed Population Builder, a tool that enables analysis of millions of data points to identify specific populations of patients that need specialized preventive services, such as behavioral health services for severe mental illness and substance abuse.

Artificial Intelligence, Pharmacy
