Government & Policy

Health IT Now to Tom Price: Limit ONC's 'overstep and mission creep'

The industry group calls on the HHS secretary to rein in the Office of the National Coordinator from unnecessarily burdensome regulatory authority.
By Tom Sullivan
May 31, 2017
04:20 PM
Share
ONC regulation

Industry coalition Health IT Now on Wednesday called on Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to focus on interoperability, kill information blocking, and reduce both healthcare costs and the existing regulatory burden on hospitals and physicians.

“We must incent the free flow of information to better deliver and pay for care,” Health IT Now executive director Joel White wrote in an open letter to Price. “Under your leadership HHS has a fantastic opportunity to incent the uptake and use of health IT that makes providers’ lives easier and better patient outcomes through more accessible information.”

Health IT Now’s calls on Congress arrive a week after President Trump’s proposed budget cut gutted the office by 37% of its annual budget and aims to sunset a number of its existing programs and offices, notably those focused on privacy and security, eHealth and the health IT and provider adoption units. 

White suggested that Price achieve Health IT Now's suggetions by advancing health information interoperability, transforming the regulatory system to keep pace with innovations in medicine, science and technology, and improving care while lowering costs by harnessing technologies that have already improved other industries.

Within changes the the 21st Century Cures Act and MACRA are bringing about, Health IT Now also called on Price to minimize information blocking and maximize data sharing. And the coalition also called on Price to refocus the Office of the National Coordinator’s role, including rescinding the ONC Enhanced Oversight and Accountability final rule and “limit the ONC certification program to verification of functionality necessary to perform measures required for participation in MACRA payment models.”

“Recent actions taken by ONC not only overstep statutory authority, but show dedication to mission creep rather than the core directive from Congress: achieve interoperability and do so quickly. Specifically, we are concerned with the potential impact of the ONC Enhanced Oversight and Accountability final rule,” White noted. “We believe that provisions of this final rule are duplicative and unnecessarily burdensome and seek to extend ONC’s regulatory authority to the entire marketplace, rather than just products used by participants in the Meaningful Use program.”

An ONC spokesperson responded to request for comment by directing queries to HHS, which did not immediately respond.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
eClinicalWorks to settle suit

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Precision Medicine
Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

eClinicalWorks whistleblower: NYC health department was indifferent to EHR flaws

Brendan Delaney was a New York City government employee implementing the eClinicalWorks EHR system at Rikers Island for prisoner healthcare

eClinicalWorks whistleblower: NYC health department was...
DOJ settlement hits eClinicalWorks where it hurts

The eClinicalWorks booth at HIMSS17. (via Twitter)

DOJ settlement hits eClinicalWorks where it hurts
ONC regulation
Health IT Now to Tom Price: Limit ONC's '...
Zika testing skyrockets

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention microbiologist, Dr. Jane Basile, performing a Zika MAC-ELISA test at the Fort Collins, Colorado lab. Photo via CDC

Zika testing skyrockets in May, athenahealth data show
VA Secretary David Shulkin
VA Secretary condemns current state of VA, targets out-...
Healthcare Security Forum accepting call for proposals...
JAMA study shows EHR copy and paste problems
EHRs are overflowing with copy-and-paste records, JAMA...
Seton Healthcare breach
Seton Healthcare investigating potential breach after...