Health Catalyst unveils AI tool that 'borrows from Amazon and Netflix'

Health Catalyst introduced Touchstone at HIMSS18 and, in so doing, described it as a performance discovery, prioritization, benchmarking and recommendation tool.

“Touchstone is built from the ground up on the latest AI and software from Silicon Valley,” said Dale Sanders, President of Technology, Health Catalyst. “Touchstone's recommendation engine, which borrows from Amazon and Netflix, gives you not just comparative benchmarks but recommendations to improve your performance against benchmarks."

The technology includes risk models based on artificial intelligence and anomaly detection algorithms that hospitals can use to pinpoint underperforming areas. Touchstone performs risk-adjusted benchmarking by culling data in claims, cost-accounting systems, EHRs, external benchmarks and operations to risk-adjust benchmarking, to “guide users to the data and analyses of greatest relevance to their work and to the organization's goals,” the company said.

Sanders said that in addition to aggregating Health Catalyst’s client data, which comprises more than 100 million patients, Touchstone gleans other data sources, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, state’s all-payers claims databases, genomic information and self-reported data.

Detailed AI and machine learning analytics pinpoint factors creating performance issues and the recommendation list Touchstone produces can include opportunities to improve based on clinical, financial and operational considerations.

"With data, all things are possible,” Sanders said. “If Touchstone lives up to its full potential, we humbly believe that it could become a national asset for better understanding of both population health and precision medicine.”

