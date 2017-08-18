Privacy & Security

Hackers outpace insiders for healthcare breaches reported in July

However, one insider breach took a staggering 14 years to be detected, according to the latest Protenus Breach Barometer.
By Jessica Davis
August 18, 2017
03:28 PM
Share
Cybersecurity report

For the first half of 2017, insiders caused the majority of healthcare breaches. But for the first time this year, hacking incidents were the greatest threat to the healthcare industry, according to the latest Protenus Breach Barometer released Wednesday.

Healthcare organizations reported 36 breaches to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights in July. Protenus had data from the 29 incidents, where 575,142 patient records were breached.

Hacking was responsible for more than half of the total breaches in July, both in the number of attacks and impacted patient records. July had 17 hacking events affecting more than 516,000 records -- nearly 21 times more than those breached by insiders.

And 10 of the hacking incidents were caused by ransomware.

[Register Now: Upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum]

The largest breach impacted 300,000 patients of the Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania. Officials said other breaches may have had comparable numbers, but researchers didn’t have definite numbers to analyze.

Insiders were responsible for eight or about 22 percent of July’s incidents. And five of the eight breaches were caused by insider wrong-doing.

The most notable insider breach for July was an employee who snooped on patient records without being detected for 14 years. Officials said this is the longest undetected breach ever found by the Breach Barometer.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

What’s worse is that the employee breached the records of 1,100 patients, and no one within the organization noticed until a patient called in a complaint.

“This is a prime example of why healthcare needs to be much more proactive in detecting inappropriate access to patient information,” researchers wrote. “This organization will now face a multitude of costs associated with a breach, an unfortunate event that can now serve as a learning experience for the rest of the industry.”

Researchers did point out that healthcare organizations are making improvements in the amount of time it takes between the time the breach is discovered to when it reports to HHS.

“As time to disclose consistently improves, we hope that it’s because healthcare organizations are beginning to proactively detect inappropriate access to their patient information, which will ultimately be a critical step in getting ahead of this crisis that is plaguing the industry,” researchers wrote.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Doctors loathe their EHRs, right? Not these physicians
doctors and EHRs

Carolinas Medical Center

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Population Health

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

RemitDATA acquired by eSolutions

A screen snap from Kansas-based eSolutions, a company that develops cloud-based analytics and RCM technology for payers.

RemitDATA to be acquired by eSolutions
Cybersecurity report
Hackers outpace insiders for healthcare breaches...
patient safety and cyber security strategies
Hospitals must factor patient safety into security...
IBM machine learning
IBM aims machine learning at type 1 diabetes with JDRF...
Healthcare IT companies among fastest growing privately-held companies.

A screen snap of Welltok's platform.

Welltok, Health Catalyst place on Inc. 500 list
Ascension partners with tech accelerator
Ascension partners with tech accelerator
AI tech for hospitals
The next big thing in AI, emotional intelligence, could...

Photo via Martin Falbisoner

ONC, AHRQ would see budgets slashed under proposed House...