Privacy & Security

Hackers hijack MEDHOST site, redirecting users to threat

All of the company’s public-facing URLs redirected users to another site that threatened to release patient data if MEDHOST didn’t pay an extortion fee.
By Jessica Davis
December 20, 2017
04:26 PM
Share
Hackers hijack MEDHOST

Nashville-based health IT company MEDHOST’s public website was hacked on Tuesday morning, with all public-facing URLs redirecting to another site.

According to officials, the company’s account with its internet domain registrar was compromised, and hackers posted a message that said patient data would be sold if demands were not met.


A screensnap of a search result for MEDHOST

“All personal information obtained from the servers will be available for purchase online, if the company does not meet our demands,” the message read. “We have the following in our possession: 127 domain names, access to patient records, access to payment information.”

The hackers demanded 2 bitcoins, or about $33,700, to release the domains. Officials clarified this was not a ransomware attack.

Company officials said there was no indication patient information was compromised. Further, MEDHOST officials said it remained in full control of its internal systems throughout the entirety of the incident.

Currently, the MEDHOST site is back to full operation. However, certain web searches still have the hacker’s messages in the site description, although the user is directed to the normal MEDHOST webpage.

“MEDHOST has full control of the domain, and the restoration of the domain and web-based applications has been completed,” a MEDHOST spokesperson said in a statement.

“Depending upon geographic location, some customers already have full access, but it is possible that the process could take up to 24 hours to propagate,” they continued. “Intermittent application impact may be experienced by end users during that time.”

The company still is investigating the incident and the root cause.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Best Hospital IT department 2017
Top Story
St. Luke's shows how big-name rollouts are done

Most Read

Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Accenture latest to breach client data due to misconfigured AWS server
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Accountable Care
Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Hackers hijack MEDHOST
Hackers hijack MEDHOST site, redirecting users to threat

A snapshot of Aledade's tool. 

Aledade gets boost for ACO business with $23 million in new funding
AI workflow for healthcare
Prioritizing development of AI in workflow is biggest challenge for IT shops
KLAS report
KLAS: These vendors excel at data loss prevention, but they have weakness
HHS cybersecurity audit
OIG: HHS audit results reveal cybersecurity flaws in configuration, access controls
misconfigured cloud database
Another misconfigured cloud database exposes data on 123 million people
Health Share of Oregon and Health Catalyst machine learning opioid tool
Health Share of Oregon teams up with Health Catalyst to co-develop machine learning opioid tool
As IT devices crowd the point of care, experts weigh new EMI risks