Privacy & Security

Hackers are ransoming 26,000 unsecured MongoDB databases, security researchers find

Included in the ransacked databases was three years of research data on leukemia patients.
By Jessica Davis
September 05, 2017
02:13 PM
Share
ransomware attack of MongoDB

MongoDB databases are being ransomed. Photo via Twitter

Three hacking groups are once again targeting MongoDB databases, hijacking 26,000 open servers and asking for a ransom to release the data, according to security researcher Victor Gevers, chairman of the GDI Foundation.

One of the hacking groups hijacked 22,000. And all groups are demanding about $650 to restore the data.

The initial attacks were first discovered by hackers in late 2016 and continued into early 2017. These attacks were simple for hackers to launch: They simply scanned the internet for MongoDB databases left open to external content, wiped the content and replaced data with a ransom demand.

[Register Now: Upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum]

Two healthcare organizations were part of these initial attacks.

MacKeeper Security Research Center discovered a misconfigured MongoDB database that contained data from over 200,000 patients and other sensitive information on Dec. 30, 2016. On Jan. 3, the firm confirmed this data was linked to Emory Brain Health Center.

And tens of thousands -- and possibly millions -- of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center’s patient records were exposed in a breach, due to a misconfigured rsync backup by its vendor. The database was located on a MongoDB server.

This new wave of attacks occurred over the weekend, and in total 45,000 databases were destroyed. Included among the latest victims was a database containing three years of leukemia patient data, which was used for research to improve treatments, Gevers told ZDNet.

Gevers also said that there are about 21,000 unsecured instances of MongoDB, and he estimates that 99 percent were ransacked.

After the initial attacks in January, MongoDB sent an advisory that explained how users should use security to prevent these types of breaches. But it appears some users did not get the message and are now falling victim to similar attacks.

Gevers did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

What to look for when hiring healthcare cybersecurity pros
hiring healthcare cybersecurity pros

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals
Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life

More Stories

MACRA readiness
Specialty practices way behind on MACRA readiness,...
Reversing DACA puts patient care at risk, AMA says

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (CNN)

Reversing DACA puts patient care at risk, AMA says
As consumers obsess with mobile devices, engage them with health apps
As consumers obsess with mobile devices, engage them...
robots fight germs
Ochsner deploys robots to zap germs in fight against...
CDS software design guidelines
Coalition publishes CDS software design guidelines for a...
ransomware attack of MongoDB

MongoDB databases are being ransomed. Photo via Twitter

Hackers are ransoming 26,000 unsecured MongoDB databases...
EHR data exchange
NQF says interoperability goes far beyond EHR-to-EHR...
Epic EHR at Lovelace Health

Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lovelace Health System goes live on Epic EHR