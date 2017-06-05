Artificial Intelligence

Hackensack Meridian test Cota, Watson pilot to boost oncology clinical decision support

Second phase of the pilot will include insights on bundled payment assignments.
By Bernie Monegain
June 05, 2017
03:34 PM
Share
Watson pilot for oncology

New Jersey-based healthcare system Hackensack Meridian Health is working with IBM Watson Health and Cota technology to give clinical decision support a boost.

The plan is to pull Cota data into IBM Watson for Oncology’s clinical decision support tool. The end goal is to help oncologists make evidence- and outcomes-based clinical decisions aimed at reducing the cost of care.

The pilot will be rolled out to 10 oncologists and will be available to as many as 500 patients through the end of October.

[Also: Jupiter Medical Center rolls out Watson for Oncology]

Oncologists will tap Watson Oncology to help identify and rank treatment options and for links to supporting evidence. The intent is to provide oncologists with insights to consider.

In the second phase of the pilot, evidence-based treatment recommendations and care paths in Watson will include insights on bundled payment assignments.

“With the transition to value-based care, health systems are under increasing pressure to provide accountable, high-quality care while keeping costs low,” Andrew Pecora, MD, said in a statement.

Pecora is founder and executive chairman of Cota and chief innovations officer of Hackensack Meridian Health.

As Rod Merkel, vice president and general manager of oncology and genomics for IBM Watson Health, sees it, with the shift to bundled payments, care providers often need a combined view that helps them keep pace with the latest clinical evidence and also what value to expect from a particular patient based on real world evidence and patient similarity analytics.

With completion of the pilot, Hackensack Meridian Health plans a system-wide rollout to oncologists across its health network. 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Population health: 'Let's leave CMS out of this,' experts say
serving public health from population health

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Analytics
Precision Medicine

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning

More Stories

Cerner DoD EHR
How Cerner won the biggest EHR deal ever, twice
Coast Guard EHR vendor problems
Coast Guard next to pick Cerner? Vendor is already...
medical device security

Mandeep Khera, chief marketing officer at Arxan Technologies, a cybersecurity vendor whose specialties include the Internet of Things in healthcare.

What hospital execs should be asking medical device...
Intermountain preps precision medicine tool
Intermountain preps precision medicine tool for...
WannaCry ransomware, keep your facility safe
US health systems knocked out by WannaCry, HHS says;...
MDlive privacy lawsuit
MDLive data privacy lawsuit curiously dropped without...
Cerner EHR replaces VA VistA

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, addressed reporters at the White House on Monday to explain the agency's decision to update their EHR system with Cerner.

VA secretary: Cerner EHR choice brings big clinical gains
Watson pilot for oncology
Hackensack Meridian test Cota, Watson pilot to boost...