Hackensack Meridian test Cota, Watson pilot to boost oncology clinical decision support

New Jersey-based healthcare system Hackensack Meridian Health is working with IBM Watson Health and Cota technology to give clinical decision support a boost.

The plan is to pull Cota data into IBM Watson for Oncology’s clinical decision support tool. The end goal is to help oncologists make evidence- and outcomes-based clinical decisions aimed at reducing the cost of care.

The pilot will be rolled out to 10 oncologists and will be available to as many as 500 patients through the end of October.

Oncologists will tap Watson Oncology to help identify and rank treatment options and for links to supporting evidence. The intent is to provide oncologists with insights to consider.

In the second phase of the pilot, evidence-based treatment recommendations and care paths in Watson will include insights on bundled payment assignments.

“With the transition to value-based care, health systems are under increasing pressure to provide accountable, high-quality care while keeping costs low,” Andrew Pecora, MD, said in a statement.

Pecora is founder and executive chairman of Cota and chief innovations officer of Hackensack Meridian Health.

As Rod Merkel, vice president and general manager of oncology and genomics for IBM Watson Health, sees it, with the shift to bundled payments, care providers often need a combined view that helps them keep pace with the latest clinical evidence and also what value to expect from a particular patient based on real world evidence and patient similarity analytics.

With completion of the pilot, Hackensack Meridian Health plans a system-wide rollout to oncologists across its health network.

