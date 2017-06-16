Hackensack Meridian Health joins forces with New Jersey Institute of Technology innovation lab

Hackensack Meridian Health is the first member of a new incubator program from the The New Jersey Innovation Institute.

NJII, part of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, launched the Ideation Program for Healthcare to help foster advances in healthcare technology and services.

The partnership with Hackensack will help create an environment "that spurs the creative and scientific process allowing us to curate a living laboratory of ideas,” said Gregorio, senior executive director of NJII’s Healthcare Delivery Systems Innovative laboratory, or iLab, in a statement.

Still in its early stages, the Ideation Program for Healthcare will add other healthcare industry partners, officials said. Members such as Hackensack Meridian Health will get 30 days each year to use the Ideation Center space to explore self-developed innovation projects.

The center, formally unveiled in April, was created as a "living lab" in STEM education and research, officials say. Its large open spaces aim to develop an array of innovation and invention in science and technology.

Andrew Pecora, MD, chief innovation officer at HackensackUMC's John Theurer Cancer Center. said having access to NJII’s Ideation Program Team will help further its research into new healthcare applications and technologies.

“This isn’t just life sciences, this is information technology, best business practices,” he added. “It’s anything you can think about that makes the healthcare experience, from beginning to end, better: higher quality, lower cost."

Hackensack Meridian officials say those ideas developed at the Ideation Program that prove to be viable in the marketplace will be moved into the second phase of innovation at the health system's own Hackensack Meridian Health Innovation Center, housed at the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian Health School of Medicine. The third and final phase will be an office of portfolio management at the Hackensack Meridian Health headquarters, officials say.

