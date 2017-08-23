Mobile

Hackensack Meridian commits $25 million in seed money to New Jersey tech incubator

Agile Strategies Lab is billed as a Shark Tank-like initiative to help startups gain viability and attract VC funding. Early pitches include surgical devices and wearable monitors.
By Mike Miliard
August 23, 2017
02:53 PM
Share
New Jersey technology incubator

Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health, as part of its affiliation with the New Jersey Innovation Institute, is pledging $25 million to Agile Strategies Lab, an incubator on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The lab employs a concept similar to the show Shark Tank, officials said, where fledgling companies pitch ideas to a panel of healthcare and technology experts, looking to improve healthcare with innovative medical devices, apps and other tools that could enable better care quality, lower costs and improved patient experience.

[Also: Hackensack Meridian Health joins forces with New Jersey Institute of Technology innovation lab]

Pitches so far include an app to help lower risk in common surgeries and a wearable device to monitor patients' vital signs. Eventually, four finalists will be chosen to bring their technologies to market.

Incubators are more and more common at academic medical centers, but officials say Hackensack Meridian's investment is unique because this lab convenes entrepreneurs from beyond the clinical side – including innovators from life sciences, engineering and technology.

"As a member of NJII’s Ideation Program for Healthcare, Hackensack Meridian Health intends to leverage the combined skills of entrepreneurs, major corporations, research scientists, students and NJIT faculty to solve our challenges with novel strategies and products," said Robert C. Garrett co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health in a statement. "This isn’t theoretical, it’s happening.’’

Hackensack Meridian Health's 13 hospitals in seven counties and 100-plus ambulatory centers and 6,000 physicians will offer real-world testing locations for some of the innovations once they're sufficiently advanced.

"The new lab will help inventors obtain patents and help bring to the bedside leading innovations more quickly," said Andrew Pecora, MD, chief innovation officer and president of physician services at Hackensack Meridian Health. "This isn’t just about life sciences, this is information technology, best practices – it’s anything you can think of that makes the health care experience, from beginning to end, better.”

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health, Medical Devices, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Essential elements for a hacker-proof healthcare cybersecurity strategy
healthcare cybersecurity strategy

Health systems need to establish cybersecurity as a strategic objective that is defined and managed by the C-suite and has board of directors involvement..

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret healthcare plan
Apple reveals plans to put health records on the iPhone
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

#HITSECURITY Twitter chat
TODAY: #HITSECURITY Twitter chat to zero-in on state of...
Predictive analytics in healthcare
How predictive analytics helped reduce readmissions at...
EHR vendors
MassTech grants EHR vendors thousands to improve child...
New Jersey technology incubator

Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian commits $25 million in seed money to...
Karen DeSalvo Public Health 3.0

Karen DeSalvo, MD, is the former National Coordinator for Health IT.

Karen DeSalvo lays out vision for 'Public Health 3....
cryptography to protect genomic sequencing
Genome cloaking can protect patient privacy, Stanford...
autoimmune diseases technology

A bacteria being devoured by a blue-colored human white blood cell. Photo via cdc.gov

Researchers lean on IBM tech in bid to tackle autoimmune...
value-based healthcare

Using one central application streamlines the process of duplicating work in different venues for solo doctor practices.

Aledade tech is helping solo practitioners stay...