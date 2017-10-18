Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Groups partner to better leverage HIEs for population health, quality improvement

The Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative and Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement say the alliance will broaden their reach as they work to enable easier access to clinical, claims and social determinant data.
By Mike Miliard
October 18, 2017
03:05 PM
Share
leverage HIEs

The Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative and Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement will work together promote population health goals, quality improvement and cost reduction by tackling "different-yet-related aspects of healthcare," the groups said.

Regional healthcare improvement collaboratives, of which NRHI represents more than 30, are nonprofit organizations governed boards comprising providers, payers and purchasers and consumers. They can help those stakeholders explore innovative ways to improve healthcare in their communities and develop new strategies for more effective and efficient care delivery.  

[Also: What's next for health information exchanges?]

By providing technology infrastructure to share the data that's become so indispensable to healthcare, HIEs help RHICs and other groups work toward better patient care and population health. SHIEC represents more than 50 statewide, regional and community health information exchanges, which collectively serve about 75 percent of the U.S. population.

Dan Porreca, SHIEC's board chair and executive director of Buffalo, New York.-based HEALTHeLINK, said that SHIEC and NRHI "have similar missions with different areas of focus, each helping our communities achieve better, more efficient, and cost-effective patient care."

The new partnership "makes good sense because of the potential to allow both organizations to bring claims, clinical and social determinants of health data together faster, while learning from each other’s areas of strength and experiences," he said.

NRHI, for instance, is experienced in collecting and reporting on quality measures and cost data. It has designed various initiatives to help health systems improve their performance and works with employers and other purchasers as stewards of community-wide health data. SHIEC's member HIEs, meanwhile, have trusted data repositories and expertise in connectivity.

An initial focus of the new partnership will be to advance policies that support more widespread regional data sharing, spot new partnership opportunities among NRHI and SHIEC members and share best practices across members of both organizations.

"What makes NRHI and SHIEC members unique are their trusted positions in their communities," said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of NRHI. "Their deep local ties and records working for community benefit give them a level of credibility and knowledge that few other organizations can match."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

leverage HIEs
Top Story
Groups partner to better leverage HIEs for population health, quality improvement

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

Medsphere Systems, Stockell Healthcare merge
Medsphere Systems, Stockell Healthcare merge in marriage of EHR, revenue cycle tech
Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics for precision health research
voice assistants, chatbots, AI in health apps
Orbita enhances platform for voice assistants, chatbots, AI in health apps
VA proposes CARE Act
VA proposes CARE Act to address health IT problems
Where health and weather data meet: AccuWeather unveils Zika Risk Index app
digital health solutions for epilepsy

Photo via Google Maps

Partners, UCB to tailor digital health solutions for epilepsy treatment

Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC and executive vice president at UPMC Enterprises, discusses how innovation can drive connected-health initiatives.

Beyond the hospital walls: Moving care forward by focusing on connected health
EHR-related malpractice claims
EHR-related malpractice claims are rising, and risk-mitigation strategies more important than ever