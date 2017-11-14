Government & Policy

GOP Senator promises prompt confirmation hearing for Trump HHS Secretary pick Alex Azar

Industry trade groups like the American Hospital Association and HIMSS are encouraged by his background in innovation and health IT.
By Tom Sullivan
November 14, 2017
12:16 PM
Share
Alex Azar HHS

Former Eli Lilly exec Alex Azar previously served as HHS deputy secretary under President George W. Bush. Credit: YouTube

Republicans and Democrats took opposing stances to President Donald Trump officially appointing former Eli Lilly executive Alex Azar as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Healthcare industry associations the American Hospital Association and HIMSS, meanwhile, highlighted Azar’s experience in healthcare and IT, working with both HHS and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, as qualifying him for the position.

The U.S. Senate still has to hold a confirmation hearing to formalize Azar as Secretary.

“As a former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services and private sector executive, Alex Azar has the qualifications and experience to get results,” said Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Senate health committee. “The Senate health committee will promptly schedule a hearing on his nomination.”

New York Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer took to Twitter and wrote “it’s time to turn over a new leaf at HHS. The next Secretary must demonstrate a commitment to lowering premiums, and not sabotaging the Affordable Care Act and our healthcare system with reckless actions that hurt families.”

The AHA and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society welcomed Azar’s nomination.

“We’re encouraged by the fact that Mr. Azar has experience creating the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, he was there at the inception of ONC,” said Tom Leary, vice president for government relations at HIMSS. “The fact he has worked both inside and outside of government means he’s kept abreast of innovation and knows the need for information and technology to support care advancement.” 

AHA CEO Rick Pollack said he is confident that Azar’s experience in business, healthcare and medicine makes him a good pick.

“The expertise garnered from his career in the private sector and prior public service at HHS as Deputy Secretary will prove to be particularly valuable in addressing the serious challenges facing our nation's healthcare system today,” Pollack said. 

Marilyn Tavenner, president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, also gave Azar a warm welcome.

“Congratulations to Alex Azar on his nomination to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services. He has the experience and expertise to combine the best from the private sector with the best of our public programs to make healthcare work for every American. We look forward to working with him upon his confirmation to reduce healthcare costs, increase access, and strengthen essential programs that millions of Americans rely on for their coverage and care.”

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

FDA approves first digital pill
Top Story
FDA approves first pill with digital sensor

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Women In Health IT
Medical Devices
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Alex Azar HHS

Former Eli Lilly exec Alex Azar previously served as HHS deputy secretary under President George W. Bush. Credit: YouTube

GOP Senator promises prompt hearing for HHS pick Azar
Carroll Hospital lifts patient satisfaction scores

Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland. Credit: Carroll Hospital

How one hospital lifted patient satisfaction: EHR-based nurse rounding tools
New precision medicine tools
New precision medicine tools mean CIOs have to push them into the clinical workflow
Black Book list of top IT vendors
See who Black Book listed as top LTPAC vendors
doctors and EHRs
Patients don't think doctors are buried in their screens after all
value-based care
A majority of states are now buying into value-based care

Former Eli Lilly exec Alex Azar previously served as HHS deputy secretary under President George W. Bush. Credit: YouTube

Trump picks former Ely Lilly exec Alex Azar to head HHS
Bill Gates Alzheimer’s research

Bill Gates. Credit: Twitter

Bill Gates to donate $50 million to fund advancing Alzheimer’s research