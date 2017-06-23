Privacy & Security

Google to remove medical records data from search results to combat leaks

Private medical data will be removed, taking away a tool cybercriminals could use to extort hospitals, patients.
By Bill Siwicki
June 23, 2017
01:12 PM
Share
google removes medical records data

Google has made changes to its personal information policy, including one big one for the healthcare industry: The search giant on Wednesday began removing private medical records from its search results.

Without receiving requests for removal, Google has now started removing what it labels the “confidential, personal medical records of private people.” The most recent change to Google’s removal policy came in 2015 when the company said it would delete “nude or sexually explicit images that were uploaded or shared without your consent.”

[Also: Outsourced cybersecurity staff, one way healthcare is getting around the talent shortage]

Leaks of medical information can be especially damaging to individuals, emotionally and financially. For example, cybercriminals who use ransomware to extort money from hospitals can gain access to protected health information and hold that data for ransom. Whether or not the ransom is paid, they can release the health data on the Internet, where Google’s search engine can pick it up.

Google traditionally has had a hands-off policy to search results, letting its algorithm do all the work. Reaching into results and removing private medical information is a marked change from that policy. That policy has come under fire from some quarters in recent years with the rise of so-called fake news and blatantly false information. Google reacted by downgrading contested information in its search results.

[Also: You were warned: Ransomware experts saw this coming]

With regard to pulling information such as medical data from search results, Google has a firm set of criteria.

“To decide if a piece of personal information creates significant risks of identity theft, financial fraud or other specific harms, we ask is it a government-issued identification number?” Google said on its website. “Is it confidential, or is it publicly available information? Can it be used for common financial transactions? Can it be used to obtain more information about an individual that would result in financial harm or identity theft? Is it a personally identifiable nude or sexually explicit photo or video shared without consent?”

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Outsourced cybersecurity staff, one way healthcare is getting around the talent shortage
Outsourced cybersecurity staff, one way healthcare is getting around the talent shortage

Most Read

WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Innovation Pulse
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Population Health

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

Rhode Island population health program

Morrow Long photo via Wiki Commons

Care coordination dashboards to boost Rhode Island...
clinical systems overhaul
InterSystems lands $259 million healthcare IT project in...
population health pack in Florida
Memorial, Orange Care ink population health pact using...
google removes medical records data
Google to remove medical records data from search...
natural language processing
Penn Medicine deploys enterprise natural language...
Epic partners with Mediware for blood bank tech
Epic partners with Mediware for blood bank tech
apple healthcare plan
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret...
KLAS report
KLAS picks Epic, TeleTracking as top platforms for...