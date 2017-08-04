Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter

Girls are flocking to computer science courses

Minority enrollment nearly tripled this year, as well, and the two groups could help fill the health IT and cybersecurity staffing gaps.
Jessica Davis
August 04, 2017
Share
girls in computer science

The number of female students participating in AP Computer Science exams increased by 135 percent -- or 15,066 girls -- since 2016, according to Code.org

About 29,000 girls took the AP Computer Science exam in 2017, which is remarkable when compared to just 10 years ago when only 2,600 female students took the exam. One in four people who took the test last year were women.

Minorities also saw a transformative increase with 22,199 taking the exam this year, which almost tripled the previous year’s 8,283 students.

Women and minorities with computer science backgrounds, in fact, are rife to fill in the IT and cybersecurity gaps facing healthcare and other industries. A recent Cybersecurity Ventures report predicts a shortage of 3.5 million workers by 2021 while the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics and other research entities have projected a shortage of health information technologists that could reach 50,000. 

While participation in AP Computer Science is growing across all areas, women and underrepresented minorities have seen the greatest gains in exam-takers. Further, officials said racial diversity in Code.org’s AP Computer Science classrooms are better than the nation’s average.

But there’s still work to be done, as female students account for just 27 percent of all students taking the AP Computer Science Exams and underrepresented minorities makeup just 20 percent.

In response, the group has prepared almost 60,000 K-8 grade teachers to introduce computer science into the classrooms, officials said. And this summer, about 900 new teachers will begin teaching AP Computer Science Principles to expand access to tens of thousands of students in rural and urban areas.

Launched in 2013, Code.org is the culmination a collaborative effort between thousands of computer science teachers and partnerships -- including donations from Microsoft, Google and Facebook. Today, 45 percent of Code.org’s students are female and 48 percent are underrepresented minorities.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Women In Health ITResource Center

career path for healthcare
Webinar on demand: A physician's story : A clinician's career transition from bedside to boardroom

View More Resources

Stay Informed

Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Bernie Monegain
Editor-At-Large, Healthcare IT News

Bernie Monegain is Editor-At-Large for Healthcare IT News and Women in Health IT.

Carla Smith
Executive Vice President, HIMSS

Carla Smith is Executive Vice President of HIMSS. Smith leads HIMSS’s cause-based association. Focused primarily on the US and Canada, Smith leverages her extensive experience in nonprofit management to ensure HIMSS’s ability to achieve its mission and maintain its financial health.

Regina Holliday
Founding Artist, The Walking Gallery

@ReginaHolliday Regina Holliday is a patient rights activist and artist. After spending 16 years working in retail management and six years teaching art, Regina began painting a series of murals depicting the need for clarity and transparency in medical records. http://reginaholliday.blogspot.com/

Sue Schade
Principal, StarBridge Advisors

@sgschade
Sue Schade, MBA, LCHIME, FCHIME, FHIMSS, is a nationally recognized health IT leader. She recently launched a new healthcare IT advisory firm, StarBridge Advisors, with two colleagues, David Muntz and Russ Rudish.

Jennifer Dennard
Founder, #HealthITChicks

@JennDennard Jennifer is the founder of the #healthITchicks community, which seeks to grow awareness of gender-related issues in the workplace within the healthcare IT industry.

Katie Matlack
Blogger, Feministing

@katiematlack
Katie Matlack covers medical software and HIT news for Software Advice. View Katie's blog at http://feministing.com