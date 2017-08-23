Precision Medicine

Genome cloaking can protect patient privacy, Stanford researchers say

By using cryptography to hide almost 99 percent of genetic information, researchers can ensure only patients have access to their complete genomic sequence.
By Jessica Davis
August 23, 2017
01:56 PM
Share
cryptography to protect genomic sequencing

Researchers from Stanford University have a developed a method dubbed “genome cloaking,” which keeps a patient’s private genetic information protected when doctors analyze complete human genomes.

The method uses cryptography to hide almost 99 percent of genetic information, while allowing researchers to access specific gene mutations, according to the study. Now researchers can scour complete genomes -- without seeing any genetic information irrelevant to the inquiry.

The cloaking technique could alleviate privacy and potential discrimination concerns when it comes to genomic sequencing.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum! Register Today]

“We now have the tools in hand to make certain that genomic discrimination doesn’t happen,” Gill Bejerano associate professor of developmental biology, of pediatrics and of computer science at Stanford said in a statement.

“There are ways to simultaneously share and protect this information,” he added. “Now we can perform powerful genetic analyses while also completely protecting our participants’ privacy.”

The genome cloaking approach lets patients encrypt their genetic data using an algorithm on their computer or smart device. The researchers said the information is uploaded into the cloud, where researchers use a multi-party computation to analyze the data and reveal only the necessary gene variants relevant to the investigation.

This means that no one has access to the complete set of genetic data other than the patient, Bejerano explained.

The researchers hope that this method -- if routinely implemented -- could help patients overcome access concerns that may be preventing them from sharing their genomic data. Many patients are concerned about how their genomic sequence could be used against them -- like in obtaining insurance.

“Often people who have diseases, or those who know that a particular genetic disease runs in their family, are the most reluctant to share their genomic information because they know it could potentially be used against them in some way,” Bejerano said.

“They are missing out on helping themselves and others by allowing researchers and clinicians to learn from their DNA sequences.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Precision Medicine, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Fujifilm wins $768 million imaging contract with DoD
Fujifilm wins contract with DoD

The Synapse 3D system in a screenshot from FujiFilm.

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

intermountain EHR to help reduce opioid prescriptions
Intermountain tweaks Cerner EHR in bid to reduce opioid...
Health IT solving problems
Here's how 6 healthcare orgs faced a crisis and...
healthcare cybersecurity strategy

Health systems need to establish cybersecurity as a strategic objective that is defined and managed by the C-suite and has board of directors involvement..

Essential elements for a hacker-proof healthcare...
#HITSECURITY Twitter chat
TODAY: #HITSECURITY Twitter chat to zero-in on state of...
Predictive analytics in healthcare
How predictive analytics helped reduce readmissions at...
EHR vendors
MassTech grants EHR vendors thousands to improve child...
New Jersey technology incubator

Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian commits $25 million in seed money to...
Karen DeSalvo Public Health 3.0

Karen DeSalvo, MD, is the former National Coordinator for Health IT.

Karen DeSalvo lays out vision for 'Public Health 3....