Geisinger names Karen Murphy as executive vice president and chief innovation officer

Karen Murphy, RN and Secretary of Health in Pennsylvania, has been named to the positions of Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer and Founding Director of the Steele Institute for Healthcare Innovation at Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Murphy will take the reins in September.

"Secretary Murphy has worked throughout her career to develop innovative ways to improve health and transform health care delivery, which fits perfectly with Geisinger's emphasis on caring and putting our patients at the center of everything we do," Geisinger President and CEO David Feinberg, said in a statement. "She is a proven healthcare executive with a history of leading complex organizations and initiatives in both the public and private sectors.”

Prior to her stint as Secretary of Health, Murphy served as Director of the State Innovation Models Initiative, a $900 million Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investment aimed at accelerating healthcare innovation across the country. She previously served in various administrative roles including President and CEO of the Moses Taylor Health Care System in Scranton, Pennsylvania, as well as founder and CEO of Physicians Health Alliance, an integrated medical group practice within Moses Taylor. Murphy is an author and national speaker on health policy and healthcare innovation. She also serves as a clinical faculty member in the medicine department at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

