Analytics

Geisinger, Mount Sinai execs offer best piece of advice on succeeding with analytics

For starters, experts say you have to think beyond the C-suite.
By Tom Sullivan
October 24, 2017
11:31 AM
Share
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Mark Poler, physician informaticist for enterprise data strategy at Geisinger and Ken McCardle, senior director of clinical operations at Mount Sinai Health System, speaking in Boston on Tuesday.

BOSTON – Healthcare analytics is complicated, but several experts on Tuesday shared their best, single piece of advice for getting analytics projects off the ground.

“You have to keep focused on the business use case to get to success,” said Ken McCardle, senior director of clinical operations at Mount Sinai Health System. “Be careful with the project scope, avoid allowing perfection to the enemy of the good, keep the team focused on deliverables. And prove yourselves as an operational analytics team.”

McCardle was one of several speakers sharing advice at the HIMSS and Healthcare IT News Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum in Boston.

Earning C-suite buy-in early in the process is important, of course, but sometimes data teams need to be creative in making things happen.

“There will always be executive-sponsored projects,” said Mark Poler, physician informaticist for enterprise data strategy at Geisinger Health System. “But you have to find a way to foster grassroots efforts and have an avenue to allow employees to explore the potential of data and then get it in front of executives who will sponsor it so we’re not always looking at things from the pinnacle of a pyramid.”

On the technological requirements, Sirius Computer Solutions Vice President of Data and Analytics Joe Bluechel recommended building a centralized core that you can, in turn, expand and add onto as necessary.

“If you have a solid foundation and allow your analysts to fail fast and move on to the next piece of evidence then you’ve won,” Bluechel said. “Without that core, you’re going to fail.”

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

 Read our coverage of HIMSS Big Data & Healthcare Analytics Forum in Boston.
⇒ Change management is IT's greatest challenge in delivering needed innovation
⇒ Healthcare is swimming in data, but what to do with it?
⇒ It takes a lot more than analytics to make population health work
⇒ Go figure: The key to big data is actually small data

Topics: 
Analytics
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

information-driven hospital

Sanford Health facility in South Dakota. Photo via Sanford Health

Top Story
So you want to become an information-driven hospital?

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies, see the list

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers
AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Mark Poler, physician informaticist for enterprise data strategy at Geisinger and Ken McCardle, senior director of clinical operations at Mount Sinai Health System, speaking in Boston on Tuesday.

Geisinger, Mount Sinai execs offer best piece of advice on succeeding with analytics
HIMSS18 Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit
WannaCry ransomware
New WannaCry variant takes down North Carolina provider
Amazon cloud server leaks
Kromtech launches tool to identify and prevent Amazon cloud server leaks
Better together: Customer experience networks enable collaborative innovation
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Rev Cycle, Cloud, Machine Learning, Digital Health, and Patient Engagement
HIMSS Board Chair Denise Hines
HIMSS Chair Denise Hines talks about the glass ceiling, inequality and what success looks like