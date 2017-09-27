Analytics

Geisinger, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborate on a risk-prediction model for type 2 diabetes

Work is aimed at preventing heart and kidney failure, two deadly conditions spurred by the chronic disease.
By Bernie Monegain
September 27, 2017
10:14 AM
Share
risk-prediction model for type 2 diabetes

Geisinger and pharmaceutical partner Boehringer Ingelheim will collaborate with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to develop a risk-prediction model for three critical health outcomes commonly associated with type 2 diabetes: cardiovascular death, kidney failure and hospitalization for heart failure.

It will make it possible for healthcare professionals to predict which adults with type 2 diabetes are most at risk for developing other life-threatening and costly conditions.

The partners will create the model using Geisinger’s de-identified EHR data, vital signs, medical history, current medications and laboratory tests. The goal is to build a model that leads to the development of more precise treatment for people with type 2 diabetes that will, in turn, improve patient outcomes, quality and total cost of care.

[Also: Livongo nabs $52 million to expand beyond diabetes to other chronic conditions]

Approximately 30 million Americans have diabetes, and nearly 24 percent of Americans with diabetes are undiagnosed. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without diabetes. About 68 percent of deaths in people with type 2 diabetes in the U.S. are caused by cardiovascular disease.

Despite recent advances in treatment, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death associated with diabetes, and diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure in the U.S.

The cost is upwards of $23 billion per year.

The collaborators will use real-world data and predictive modeling to deploy precision healthcare strategies.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How to improve clinical documentation
How to improve clinical documentation

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

data governance challenges
Hospital CIOs grappling with data governance challenges
AI virtual assistant for healthcare

A screen snap of the Nuance AI-powered virtual assistant and smart speaker tool. Photo via YouTube

Nuance rolls out AI virtual assistant for healthcare
FDA announces pre-certification pilot program for Apple...
Black Book outsourcing report
EHR vendors outpace traditional outsourcers in customer...
patient ID
Imprivata partners with Just Associates for patient ID
risk-prediction model for type 2 diabetes
Geisinger, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborate on a risk-...
deloitte breach

Deloitte headquarters in Chicago. Photo via WikiMedia

Deloitte breach tied to lack of multifactor...
artificial intelligence solving problems in healthcare
How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems...