Geisinger, Boehringer Ingelheim collaborate on a risk-prediction model for type 2 diabetes

Geisinger and pharmaceutical partner Boehringer Ingelheim will collaborate with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to develop a risk-prediction model for three critical health outcomes commonly associated with type 2 diabetes: cardiovascular death, kidney failure and hospitalization for heart failure.

It will make it possible for healthcare professionals to predict which adults with type 2 diabetes are most at risk for developing other life-threatening and costly conditions.

The partners will create the model using Geisinger’s de-identified EHR data, vital signs, medical history, current medications and laboratory tests. The goal is to build a model that leads to the development of more precise treatment for people with type 2 diabetes that will, in turn, improve patient outcomes, quality and total cost of care.

[Also: Livongo nabs $52 million to expand beyond diabetes to other chronic conditions]

Approximately 30 million Americans have diabetes, and nearly 24 percent of Americans with diabetes are undiagnosed. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without diabetes. About 68 percent of deaths in people with type 2 diabetes in the U.S. are caused by cardiovascular disease.

Despite recent advances in treatment, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death associated with diabetes, and diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure in the U.S.

The cost is upwards of $23 billion per year.

The collaborators will use real-world data and predictive modeling to deploy precision healthcare strategies.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com