GE Healthcare sells value-based care division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion

The private equity firm sees a big opportunity for growth in the sector, offering further evidence that value-based reimbursement is here to stay.
By Bernie Monegain
April 02, 2018
04:33 PM
Share
GE Healthcare

Under the terms of a billion-dollar deal between GE Healthcare and Veritas Capital, the private equity firm will gain GE Healthcare’s value-based care division, which includes three businesses: revenue cycle management; ambulatory care management and workforce management.

Jon Zimmerman, vice president and general manager of value-based care solutions at GE Healthcare, said the arrangement will provide the focus and investment to take the business to the next level of scale and performance.

Both companies will work together to ensure a smooth transition of the businesses into a standalone company, he said.

[Also: Navicent Health partners with GE Healthcare on analytics for clinical and financial outcomes]

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to invest in this business and partner with management to take advantage of a $9 billion market that continues to benefit from favorable sector trends, particularly a real and urgent need to digitize our healthcare system," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and managing partner of Veritas Capital, said in a statement.

Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare, said he expects the business to flourish under Veritas Capital.

As for GE Healthcare itself, he said it would continue to invest in core digital solutions, such as smart diagnostics, connected devices, AI and enterprise imaging – all aimed at driving precision health for its customers.

“We will continue to lead in data analytics, command centers, advanced visualization and image management tools to create better customer and patient outcomes,” said Murphy.

The healthcare technology space has been a key focus area for Veritas Capital. It recently invested in Truven Health Analytics and Verscend Technologies, and it has a track record of strategically transforming businesses in the space by working closely with management teams to expand customer benefits. 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, others launch blockchain pilot

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare sells value-based care division to Veritas for $1.05B
hospital budget innovation
Traditional hospital budget systems are holding back innovation, experts say
CareFirst breach Maryland

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield offices in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

CareFirst breached again, notifying 6,800 members of phishing attack
DrChrono to offer Apple hardware leasing for physician practices

A screensnap of the Drchrono EHR.

DrChrono to offer Apple hardware leasing for physician practices
Seqster tool for alzheimers

A screenshot of  Seqster's aggregation tool for Alzheimer's care. Credit:  Seqster

For Alzheimer's center, startup links EHR, wearables, ancestry, genomics data in one record
doctor burnout EHR
Can the EHR be fixed by eliminating typing and clicking?
Aneesh Chopra

Aneesh Chopra, president of Care Journey and formerly served as White House CTO under President Barack Obama, will be speaking at the Dev4Health event on April 30.

Aneesh Chopra urges innovators to embrace 'Digital Hippocratic Oath'
Justin Barnes, Director, Justin Barnes Advisors, along with Leigh Williams, Administrator, Business Systems, Health Information & Technology, University of Virginia Health System, speak at the third gathering of the Health Innovation Think Tank during HIMSS18 in Las Vegas
Health Innovation Think Tank @ HIMSS18: Moving the industry forward