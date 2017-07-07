GE Healthcare, HeartFlow collaborate to tackle coronary artery disease

GE Healthcare and HeartFlow are working together to increase the clinical availability and adoption of HeartFlow FFRct, a proprietary technology that helps clinicians diagnose and treat patients with suspected coronary artery disease.

The goal of the partnership is to increase the clinical availability and adoption of the technology, the partners say.

They announced the collaboration on Thursday at the annual scientific meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography.

GE Healthcare and HeartFlow executives say the technology is the first non-invasive technology – and to date the only one – to provide insight into both the extent of CAD and the impact of the disease on blood flow to the heart.

GE brings to the collaboration its leading portfolio of cardiac CT scanners to pair with HeartFlow FFRct.

HeartFlow FFRct is designed to enable clinicians to select a definitive, personalized treatment plan for each patient and reduce the need for additional invasive testing.

The work will initially focus on the United States, with plans to expand into other markets in the future.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn