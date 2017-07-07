Medical Devices

GE Healthcare, HeartFlow collaborate to tackle coronary artery disease

Executives say the technology is the first non-invasive technology to provide insight into both the extent and the impact of the disease on blood flow to the heart.
By Bernie Monegain
July 07, 2017
12:11 PM
Share
GE Healthcare, HeartFlow collaborate

GE Healthcare and HeartFlow are working together to increase the clinical availability and adoption of HeartFlow FFRct, a proprietary technology that helps clinicians diagnose and treat patients with suspected coronary artery disease.
The goal of the partnership is to increase the clinical availability and adoption of the technology, the partners say.

They announced the collaboration on Thursday at the annual scientific meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography.

GE Healthcare and HeartFlow executives say the technology is the first non-invasive technology – and to date the only one –  to provide insight into both the extent of CAD and the impact of the disease on blood flow to the heart.
GE brings to the collaboration its leading portfolio of cardiac CT scanners to pair with HeartFlow FFRct.

HeartFlow FFRct is designed to enable clinicians to select a definitive, personalized treatment plan for each patient and reduce the need for additional invasive testing.

The work will initially focus on the United States, with plans to expand into other markets in the future.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Clinical, Medical Devices
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

5 cybersecurity threats to know about right now
cybersecurity threats

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care
An EHR optimization that actually wins over physicians?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

"Connecting with colleagues they only hear on conference calls or 'see' via email has value."

All-staff meetings engender commitment, and also a...
population health
Regenstrief, IU launch public and population health...

Heike Riel, IBM Fellow and executive director of the IBM Research Frontiers Institute and IoT Technology. Photo courtesy of IBM Research.

IBM Fellow Heike Riel takes prize for invention of...
GE Healthcare, HeartFlow collaborate
GE Healthcare, HeartFlow collaborate to tackle coronary...
WannaCry ransomware
Embrace 'consequence-based engineering' before...
Advisory Board takeover
Advisory Board shares spike on news of likely takeover...
mergers acquisitions health IT
Running list: 2017 health IT mergers and acquisitions
eClinicalWorks electronic health record
CMS won't punish eClinicalWorks customers for...