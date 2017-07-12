GE Healthcare buys clinical outcomes consulting firm Novia Strategies

GE Healthcare will buy Novia Strategies, the company announced this week, building on its U.S. healthcare consulting business.

GE Healthcare executives say the acquisition of Novia Strategies, which was founded 22-years ago by clinicians focused on delivering better healthcare outcomes, will help the company deliver on its own commitment to outcomes-based strategies and technology.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

[Also: GE Healthcare, HeartFlow collaborate to tackle coronary artery disease]

Novia Strategies will become part of GE Healthcare Camden Group, which has advised more than 2,400 hospitals and health systems on issues such as redesigning care delivery, accelerating health system integration, succeeding with population health management, and maximizing the use of resources.

Novia Strategies’ skills and experience are a strategic complement to GE Healthcare Camden Group in several key areas. As examples, GE Healthcare executives point to care management transformation, workforce management, non-labor cost reduction – and sustaining operating performance improvement.

[Also: GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers]

“Over the past two decades, we’ve saved hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars, improved patient outcomes and redesigned delivery so they can care for patients for generations to come,” Nancy Lakier, CEO of Novia Strategies, said in a statement.

Laura Jacobs, president of GE Healthcare Camden Group touted Novia Strategy’s expertise in areas such as care management, productivity management, compensation and benefits, pharmacy, and non-labor cost reduction.

[Also: Running list: 2017 health IT mergers and acquisitions]

Novia Solutions, which provides interim management services to healthcare organizations, is not included in the acquisition.​

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn