Mergers & Acquisitions

GE Healthcare buys clinical outcomes consulting firm Novia Strategies

Consultants bring proven methodologies and first-hand clinical experience in hospital operations.
By Bernie Monegain
July 12, 2017
12:30 PM
GE Healthcare buys Novia Strategies

GE Healthcare will buy Novia Strategies, the company announced this week, building on its U.S. healthcare consulting business.

GE Healthcare executives say the acquisition of Novia Strategies, which was founded 22-years ago by clinicians focused on delivering better healthcare outcomes, will help the company deliver on its own commitment to outcomes-based strategies and technology.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Novia Strategies will become part of GE Healthcare Camden Group, which has advised more than 2,400 hospitals and health systems on issues such as redesigning care delivery, accelerating health system integration, succeeding with population health management, and maximizing the use of resources.

Novia Strategies’ skills and experience are a strategic complement to GE Healthcare Camden Group in several key areas. As examples, GE Healthcare executives point to care management transformation, workforce management, non-labor cost reduction – and sustaining operating performance improvement.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve saved hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars, improved patient outcomes and redesigned delivery so they can care for patients for generations to come,” Nancy Lakier, CEO of Novia Strategies, said in a statement.

Laura Jacobs, president of GE Healthcare Camden Group touted Novia Strategy’s expertise in areas such as care management, productivity management, compensation and benefits, pharmacy, and non-labor cost reduction.

Novia Solutions, which provides interim management services to healthcare organizations, is not included in the acquisition.​

Topics: 
Mergers & Acquisitions, Workforce
