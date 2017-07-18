Government & Policy

GAO official: VA must improve clinician productivity tracking

As the agency sets about adopting a new EHR system, better data is necessary to assess provider efficiency and clinical efficacy, the congressional watchdog says.
By Mike Miliard
July 18, 2017
09:29 AM
Share
veterans affairs health clinician tracking

Randall Williamson is the director of healthcare at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

In testimony this past week before the House of Representatives' Committee on Veterans Affairs, Randall Williamson, director of healthcare at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, spotlighted the ways VA could improve its metrics around clinical productivity and efficiency.

With no shortage of attention focused on the VA's new partnership with Cerner to replace its VistA electronic health record, it's worth remembering that the EHR is only a means to an end. The real goal is delivering better care, and Williamson said VA could do better ensuring "high levels of productivity among its clinical services and operational efficiency to maximize veterans' access to care and minimize costs."

[Also: GAO: VA clinical quality measures are flawed, data incomplete]

Back in 2013, VA developed clinical productivity metrics to track the time and effort it took its providers to perform select procedures in 32 clinical specialties, as well as formulating statistical models to measure clinical efficiency at VA medical centers, designed to track utilization and expenditures for high-volume areas such as ED use and urgent care.

A recent report from GAO took a closer look at those tools, hoping to assess whether they give a complete and accurate picture, and look for ways to improve the efforts where they fall short.

The office found four big limitations with the VA's metrics, said Williamson:

Productivity metrics are incomplete since they don't take into consideration all the providers a veteran might see or clinical services they may use. "Due to systems limitations, the metrics do not capture all types of providers who deliver care at VAMCs, including contract physicians and advanced practice providers, such as nurse practitioners, serving as sole providers," he said. "In addition, the metrics do not capture providers’ workload evaluating and managing hospitalized patients because VA’s data systems are not designed to fully capture providers’ workload delivering inpatient services that do not involve procedures – in particular, evaluating and managing patients who are hospitalized."

The metrics don't necessarily reflect the "intensity" of clinicans' workload. Williamson noted that a VA audit from 2016 showed that providers "do not always accurately code the intensity – that is, the amount of effort needed to perform – of clinical procedures or services. As a result, VA’s productivity metrics may not accurately reflect provider productivity, as differences between providers may represent coding inaccuracies rather than true productivity differences."

They may not accurately depict staffing levels. "Officials at five of the six selected VAMCs we visited reported that providers do not always accurately record the amount of time they spend performing clinical duties, as distinct from other duties," said Williamson. "VA’s productivity metrics are calculated for providers’ clinical duties only."

Efficiency models could be skewed by inaccurate workload and staffing data. "To the extent that the intensity and amount of providers’ clinical workload are inaccurately recorded, some of VA’s efficiency models examining VAMC utilization and expenditures may also be inaccurate," he said. "For example, the model that examines administrative efficiency requires accurate data on the amount of time VA providers spend on administrative tasks; if the time providers allocate to clinical, administrative, and other tasks is incorrect, the model may overstate or understate administrative efficiency."

GAO recommends that VA "expand its existing productivity metrics to track the productivity of all providers of care to veterans," said Williamson, such as contract physicians who aren't employees of the agency or advance practice providers acting as sole providers. "VA agreed in principle with our recommendation and stated that it plans to establish productivity performance standards for advanced practice providers, using available productivity data, by October 2017," he said.

Moreover the office suggested VA improve its workload and staffing data by giving training for its providers on proper coding clinical procedures. "VA agreed in principle with our recommendation and reiterated its existing efforts to improve clinical coding accuracy. It also said that the department would reissue existing policy to VAMCs by June 2017 as well as continue to provide need-based, focused coding training to providers, as appropriate," said Williamson.
 

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Workflow, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Buzzwords CIOs and IT pros hate the most
buzzwords CIOs IT pros hate

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Mayo Clinic cognitive computing

Jvion CEO Shantanu Nigam

Jvion, Mayo Clinic release cognitive computing appliance...
Emids acquires Encore, hopes to broaden provider-focused...
veterans affairs health clinician tracking

Randall Williamson is the director of healthcare at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

GAO official: VA must improve clinician productivity...
DoD rolls out Cerner EHR

Naval Hospital Oak Harbor in Washington State.

DoD rolls out Cerner EHR at second military site
veterans affairs health
Cerner hires VA technology expert to help with Vista...
CMS EHR overpayments

Seema Verma. Photo via Twitter

Senators press CMS to recoup EHR overpayments under...
Phishing attack on UC Davis Health
Phishing attack on UC Davis Health breaches data on 15,...

Adventist Health in Roseville, California. Photo via Google Maps

Adventist Health debuts built-in AI tech from Bright.md