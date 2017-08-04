Government & Policy

GAO appoints 15 members to HIT Advisory Committee

Appointees will advise National Coordinator for Health IT on policies, standards, specifications.
By Bernie Monegain
August 04, 2017
10:13 AM
HIT Advisory Committee

Government Accountability Office's main headquarters. Photo via Ron Cogswell, Flickr

The Government Accountability Office on Thursday formally named 15 health technology professionals to the new Health Information Technology Advisory Committee. 

“It is extremely valuable to have a range of perspectives and expertise in helping the government address challenges related to health information technology,” said Gene Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States and head of the GAO. 

The advisory committee will provide recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies, standards, implementation specifications, and certification criteria relating to the implementation of a health information technology infrastructure that advances the electronic access, exchange, and use of health information.

The committee provides recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies, standards, implementation specifications, and certification criteria for EHRs. 

Newly appointed members will serve for one-, two-, or three-year terms. All members may be reappointed for subsequent three-year terms.

Members appointed for one-year terms:

• Michael Adcock, executive director of the Center for Telehealth at the University of Mississippi Medical Center
• Terrence O’Malley, a geriatrician at Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding Nursing and Therapy Center North End
• Carolyn Petersen, Senior Editor for Mayo Clinic’s health information website.
• Sasha TerMaat, a director at Epic Sytems, where she oversees regulatory and quality reporting activities.
• Andrew Truscott, a managing director for Health and Public Service at Accenture

Members named for two-year terms:

• John Kansky, President and CEO of the Indiana Health Information Exchange
• Denni McColm, CIO at Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar, Mo.
• Brett Oliver, CMIO for Baptist Health in in Louisville, Ky.
• Raj Ratwani, Acting Center Director and Scientific Director of the National Center for Human Factors in Healthcare within MedStar Health
• Denise Webb, CIO of Marshfield Clinic Health System and CEO of Marshfield Clinic Information Services.

Members selected for three-years:

• Christina Caraballo, Director of Healthcare Transformation at Get Real Health, a health information technology development company in Rockville, Maryland,
Tina Esposito, Vice President of Information and Technology Innovation at Advocate Health Care, a hospital network in Illinois
• Brad Gescheider, Senior Director of Provider and Payer Solutions at PatientsLikeMe
• Kensaku Kawamoto, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, University of Utah Health, and Assistant Professor, University of Utah Department of Biomedical Informatics.
• Sheryl Turney, Senior Director of All-Payer Claims Database Analytics and Data Policy and Administration at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
 

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
