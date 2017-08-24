Fujifilm wins $768 million imaging contract with DoD

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, a vendor of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics systems, has earned a new 10-year contract with a maximum value of $768 million as part of the Digital Imaging Network-PACS IV project from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

U.S. government healthcare provider organizations now can purchase and install various technologies from Fujifilm’s Synapse enterprise imaging portfolio, including Synapse 5 PACS, Synapse Mobility Enterprise Web Viewer, Synapse 3D, Synapse CV (Cardiovascular) and Synapse Vendor Neutral Archive.

Fujifilm’s technology will play a significant role in the MHS Genesis transition, a project that will replace the current electronic health record system used by the DoD and Veterans Affairs, Fujifilm said. Specifically, MHS Genesis integrates inpatient and outpatient best-of-suite systems that connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury to the military treatment facility.

MHS Genesis will support the availability of electronic health records for more than 9.4 million DoD beneficiaries and approximately 205,000 Military Health System personnel globally. It enables the application of standardized workflows, integrated healthcare delivery, and data standards for the improved and secure electronic exchange of medical and patient data.

“The DoD places great trust in our product and services, and our experienced team of professionals who have the knowledge to ensure smooth implementations,” said Bill Lacy, vice president of medical informatics at Fujifilm Medical Systems USA. “This Digital Imaging Network-PACS IV achievement speaks to the fact that Fujifilm operates its business at the highest quality standards enabling Fujifilm to provide world class healthcare solutions to our U.S. service members and veterans.”

With a 5-year base period and a 5-year renewal option, the Fujifilm systems covered under the Digital Imaging Network-PACS IV contract are now available to the DoD, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other federal agencies including Indian Health Services. To date, 29 facilities already have installed Fujifilm Synapse systems globally.

