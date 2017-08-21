Telehealth

Fruit Street to deliver CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program through live video classes

The telehealth company says group video calls will enable more people to take advantage of the federal program, which outfits patients with Fitbits, wireless scales and a mobile app to keep track of diet.
By Mike Miliard
August 21, 2017
12:48 PM
Share
CDC live video classes

Fruit Street Health, a New York City-based telemedicine company, says it's the first organization to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deliver its National Diabetes Prevention Program through classes delivered by live video feed.

The DPP is based on research that found people at risk for diabetes can prevent or delay the its onset by losing a modest amount of weight through diet and exercise. Participants in the program's lifestyle intervention group were able to reduce their risk of developing diabetes by 58 percent during the study.

The DPP originally focused on groups of 10 to 20 prediabetes patients meeting with trained lifestyle coaches at places such as the YMCA, attending 16 hour-long group classes in the first six months, and then once a month for the second six months.But driving to the classes which could be challenging for some patients – many of whom, especially in rural locations, lived as much as an hour away.

[Also: IBM aims machine learning at type 1 diabetes with JDRF partnership]

Fruit Street will give patients the option to attend DPP classes through group telehealth calls, conducted by a registered dietitian. Each patient is given a Fitbit, wireless scale, and a mobile app developed by the company that lets them take pictures of their food and then get feedback from a lifestyle coach. The wi-fi scale records the weight of the patients throughout program, with the Fitbit transmitting exercise data back to the dietitian in a HIPAA-compliant way.

"There are other successful virtual diabetes prevention programs, but Fruit Street is very different from these virtual models," CEO Laurence Girard said in a statement. "Many patients would prefer to speak with a live registered dietitian and the other participants in the group via live video conferencing which is more similar to an in-person interaction. The fact patients can do these classes from the convenience of their home or office via telehealth makes the Fruit Street telehealth DPP model a great option for patients.”

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Connected Health, Mobile, Population Health, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Hospitals must band together to beat hackers
hospitals can beat hackers

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret healthcare plan

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Population Health

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

biggest healthcare breaches 2017
The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)
Mayo Clinic neonatology telehealth services
Mayo Clinic says neonatology telehealth saves infants...
chronic care management and population health

Compass Medical in Easton, Massachusetts. Photo via Google Maps

Where chronic care management and population health meet
CDC live video classes
Fruit Street to deliver CDC's National Diabetes...
IoT security startup ZingBox

The company booth at the Black Hat 2017 conference in July. Photo via Twitter

IoT security startup ZingBox raises $22 million in...
Texas women's health provider hacked

Photo via Facebook

San Antonio's largest OB-GYN provider breached by...

CommonWell Health Alliance is partnering with Imprivata to help organizations ensure the positive identification of patients and match them with their health records. Photo via Twitter

Imprivata joins CommonWell Health Alliance to push...
Top 6 reasons patients call your hospital – and how to...