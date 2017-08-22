Women In Health IT

Founder of Girls Who Code launches book

Penguin Books introduces ‘The Friendship Code,’ a coding workshop for ages 8-12.
Bernie Monegain
August 22, 2017
Reshma Saujani is out with a book aimed at reaching more girls with her message to give coding a whirl.

Reshma Saujani,founder ofGirls Who Code, has written and published a book on coding. Its title? What else? "Girls Who Code."

Computing skills are the most sought-after realm in the U.S. job market, yet research shows that the share of women in the computing workforce has declined from 37 percent in 1995 to 24 percent today.

 In 2012, Saujani recognized this growing gender disparity and founded the national non-profit organization Girls Who Code to inspire, educate, and equip girls with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Penguin Young Readers joined Saujani and Girls Who Code on August 22 to launch a new, multi-format, cross-imprint publishing program with the publication of Girls Who Code: Learn to Code and Change the World, published by Viking Books for Young Readers, for ages 10 and older.

Also launching is and The Friendship Code, a Penguin Workshop, for ages 8-12. With the books, Saujani aims to teach girls the fundamental principles of coding and allow budding female coders to see themselves reflected in our cultural narrative.

“When I first started Girls Who Code, I realized that there was a need for books that described what it’s like to actually be a girl who codes,” says Saujani in a statement. “I always say, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see.’ And that’s true for books, too. We need to read stories about girls who look like us in order to be inspired to try something new.”

Reshma kicks off her national, eight-city book tour on August 22 with a Women in Tech rally at Union Square, followed by a book launch at Barnes & Noble, Union Square in Manhattan.

 

