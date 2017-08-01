Former Homeland Secretary Tom Ridge to keynote HIMSS' Healthcare Security Forum

Tom Ridge, the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and former Governor of Pennsylvania, will deliver the opening keynote at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum.

Former President George W. Bush appointed Ridge to lead DHS after the September 11 attacks. Ridge, who now is Chairman of Ridge Global, will share his unique expertise on cybersecurity strategy amid so many new and evolving threats, and will also offer insights about aligning security practices with the core business. His talk is titled “From Risk to Resilience: The Global Mission to Secure Cyberspace.”

“As one of the world’s most renowned security experts, Ridge will bring a critical perspective around cybersecurity priorities and what healthcare organizations can do to stay ahead of the threats,” said John Whelan, executive vice president, HIMSS Media.

Before leading DHS, Ridge was the Governor of Pennsylvania, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and graduated from Harvard University and DIckinson School of Law.

HIMSS announced just last week that Michael Daniel, who served as President Barack Obama’s Cybersecurity Coordinator from 2012-2016, will keynote Day 2 of the Healthcare Security Forum, which takes place in Boston, Sept. 11-13.

The three-day Healthcare Security Forum will convene prominent security experts for more than 40 educational and eight networking sessions. Speakers will address a range of topics, from artificial intelligence and Blockchain to ransomware, as well as executive leadership and strategies for incident response, risk management, HIPAA audits, medical devices security and more.

