Former 23andMe president joins Livongo

Glen Tullman’s digital health startup, which helps people manage diabetes, has hired Any Page as CFO.
By Bernie Monegain
August 22, 2017
02:29 PM
Andy Page, formerly president of DNA genetic testing company 23andMe from 2013 to November 2016, has joined Livongo, Glen Tullman’s digital health startup.

He joins the Silicon Valley-based Livongo as the company is positioning for more growth. Livongo helps people manage diabetes, and is poised to take on other chronic conditions.

[Also: Livongo nabs $52 million to expand beyond diabetes to other chronic conditions]

Page will serve as president and chief financial officer.

He will lead various financial and operational functions and strategic growth initiatives, reporting to CEO Tullman

Page is coming on board at a time when Livongo has proven its mettle in managing diabetes, both on the clinical and financial sides, and the company is expanding its offering to tackle other chronic conditions.
Livongo has a base of 200 large enterprise customers.

“His experience scaling data science-driven technology companies will be a valuable addition to an already exceptionally strong management team," Tullman said in a statement, especially as Livongo is poised to expand into new products and markets.

Prior to 23andMe, Page was president of Gilt Groupe and CFO at both PlayPhone and StubHub. He also worked at investment banking firm Robertson Stephens.

Precision Medicine
