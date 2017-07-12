Government & Policy

FDA to use computer modeling to step up device, drug regulation

As required by the 21st Century Cures Act, FDA Commissioner Gottlieb is working to modernize the drug approval process and innovate drug and device regulation.
By Jessica Davis
July 12, 2017
12:47 PM
Share
FDA drug and medical device regulation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to integrate virtual testing and computer modeling into the regulatory approval process for manufacturers, the agency revealed in a proposed work plan released Friday. The proposal is required as part of the 21st Century Cures Act.

The move would help reduce costs and speed-up the regulatory approval process. Officials said the use of the technology is part of the agency’s plans to modernize its regulatory approval process.

As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, the proposed plan will help meet outlined requirements for improving medical product innovation.

“We need to make sure that our regulatory principles are efficient and informed by the most up-to-date science,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, wrote in a blog post.

“We don’t want to present regulatory barriers to beneficial new medical innovations that add to the time, cost, and uncertainty of bringing these technologies forward if they don’t add to our understanding of the product’s safety and benefits,” he said.

Computer models and simulations can help develop and better evaluate both devices and drugs, Gottlieb said. Specifically, modeling and simulation are critical to improving the organization of advanced data sets and alternate study designs.

The FDA will also collaborate with outside parties to improve the infrastructure of technology development, said Gottlieb.

Currently, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research is using modeling and simulation for predicting clinical outcomes, informing trial designs and providing evidence of drug effectiveness.

The agency will release updated guidance for use of these tools for drug development in the near future.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Medical Devices
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal
Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

eClinicalWorks patient data
Embattled eClinicalWorks racks up 3 more new customers
happy IT professionals
Despite overtime and weekends, cybersecurity...

A screen snap from a Hyperledger demo via YouTube

Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 gives blockchain app developers...
ONC medical record requests

Donald Rucker, MD, head of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

ONC shares human-centered design tips to streamline...
FDA drug and medical device regulation
FDA to use computer modeling to step up device, drug...
GE Healthcare buys Novia Strategies
GE Healthcare buys clinical outcomes consulting firm...
Soon-Shiong NantHealth sued by Precision Biologics
Patrick Soon-Shiong sued over capital investment in...

Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

ONC leaders see Silicon Valley-like future for EHR...