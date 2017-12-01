Clinical

FDA approves first breakthrough-designated test to detect extensive number of cancer biomarkers

CMS said it would cover the test to make the targeted therapy options available to healthcare professionals, patients and eligible Medicare beneficiaries‎.
By Susan Morse
December 01, 2017
10:49 AM
Share
FDA approves cancer test

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will cover the first breakthrough-designated test to detect cancer biomarkers.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the FoundationOne CDx, or F1CDx,  next generation sequencing-based in vitro diagnostic test that can detect genetic mutations in 324 genes and two genomic signatures in any solid tumor type. 

[Also: FDA approves first digital pill, a drug that comes with ingestible sensor]

The test is the second in vitro diagnostic test to be approved and covered after overlapping review by the FDA and CMS under the parallel review program, which facilitates earlier access to innovative medical technologies.

“By leveraging two policy efforts aimed at expediting access to promising new technologies, we’ve been able to bring patients faster access to a breakthrough diagnostic that can help doctors tailor cancer treatments to improve medical outcomes and potentially reduce healthcare costs,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD. 

The program and parallel review with CMS secure an immediate proposed Medicare coverage determination within six months of the FDA receiving the product application, Gottlieb said.

[Also: NIH partners with biopharma to speed development of cancer immunotherapy work]

Compared to other companion diagnostics previously approved by the FDA that match one test to one drug, the F1CDx is a more extensive test that provides information on a number of different genetic mutations that may help in the clinical management of patients with cancer, CMS said. 

Additionally, based on individual test results, the new diagnostic can identify which patients with any of five tumor types may benefit from 15 different FDA-approved targeted treatment options. 

Its results provide patients and healthcare professionals access to the information in one test report, avoiding duplicative biopsies.

“The F1CDx can help cancer patients and their healthcare professionals make more informed care decisions without the often invasive process of extracting tumor samples multiple times to determine eligibility for a single treatment or enrollment in a clinical trial,” said Jeffrey Shuren, MD, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “With the run of one test, patients and healthcare professionals can now evaluate several appropriate disease management options.” 

Today, CMS also issued a proposed national coverage determination of the F1CDx and other similar NGS IVDs for Medicare beneficiaries with advanced cancer such as, recurrent, metastatic or advanced stage IV cancer, who have not been previously tested using the same NGS technology and continue to seek further cancer therapy. 

Use of a test as a diagnostic also includes the ability to help patients and their treating physicians determine candidacy for cancer clinical trials.

Healthcare professionals have said it’s tough to recruit patients for clinical trials.

“Through parallel review and collaboration, we speed access to innovative diagnostics, so that doctors are better able to deliver the best quality care to their patients and patients have access to these state-of-the-art tests,” said Seema Verma, administrator of CMS.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Pharmacy, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

telehealth in rural hospitals
Top Story
Rural hospitals are facing down connectivity obstacles as they deploy telemedicine

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Epic's rival EHR vendors say they too are making the 'CHR' switch
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Privacy & Security
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Optum startups
Fund is on the hunt for startups that will forever change healthcare
EHR usability

CMS director and chief medical officer Kate Goodrich participated in a panel discussion at the ONC's Annual Meeting on Thursday. Credit: Twitter

CMS chief medical officer calls for human-centered EHR design
CMS interoperability

CMS Administrator Seema Verma discusses policy and regulation issues with ONC chief Donald Rucker, MD, at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s annual meeting on Friday. Credit: Twitter

Seema Verma promises CMS is focusing on interoperability, patient empowerment
Bill would jail execs who conceal data breaches
Bill would jail execs who conceal data breaches
Epic chief Judy Faulkner
GE once tried to buy Epic and Cerner. It didn’t go well
Checklist: 7 steps to future-proofed pop health

Dirty COW is a well-known vulnerability that popular exploits use to escalate privileges in Linux systems and infosec pros found a hole in patches so they dubbed that bug Huge Dirty COW. Credit: Wiki

What Apple, Google, Linux and a Huge Dirty COW have in common
FDA approves cancer test
FDA approved breakthrough test to spot cancer biomarkers