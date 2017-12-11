Government & Policy

FDA to add new voluntary approval pathway for medical devices

The framework would use more modern criteria, allowing comparisons to standards more in line with the tech being evaluated, according to Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
By Jessica Davis
December 11, 2017
04:15 PM
Share
FDA medical device approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to add a new voluntary, alternative pathway for medical devices, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, announced Monday.

The flexible pathway will lean on more modern criteria for a reference standard and allow comparisons to standards that are more closely aligned with the particular technology FDA is being asked to evaluate.

The new framework will let device manufacturers demonstrate substantial equivalence by meeting objective performance and safety rules. Gottlieb said this will include FDA-recognized standards, guidance documents, or a combination of the two.

Further, the pathway will be available to pre-specified mature device categories that meet or exceed the safety and performance criteria of existing devices on the market. Gottlieb said the approach will make it easier for the agency to adopt a new product framework that meets international consensus standards.

The new pathway would be voluntary and manufacturers could opt to continue to use the current 501(K) evaluation pathway.

Regulatory processes for the agency have remained relatively the same since its first implementation about 40 years ago, Gottlieb wrote. The 501(K) pathway for device approval, for instance, requires manufacturers to show a new device is substantially equivalent to similar devices already on the market and it demands comparisons to devices often up to 40 years old. 

“FDA recognizes that such direct comparison testing creates burdens for 501(K) applicants, especially when many new devices are designed in novel ways, using more advanced technologies,” Gottlieb wrote. “It’s sometimes hard to identify sufficient, appropriate predicate devices in order to conduct testing. This can create an obstacle to certain kinds of innovation and lead to inefficiency in the review process with few, if any, benefits to patient safety.”

The FDA will release its draft guidance on the new 501(K) pathway in the first quarter of 2018.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Medical Devices
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

cvs aetna merger with Epic analytics
Top Story
Why the CVS-Aetna merger makes Epic even bigger

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Business Intelligence
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

FDA medical device approval
FDA to add new voluntary approval pathway for medical devices
LinkedIn job growth report

At a growth rate of 650 percent, data scientists are in-demand according to a new report from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn's hottest emerging IT careers are all about data, AI
Philips acquires VitalHealth
Philips acquires VitalHealth to bolster population health portfolio
prescription drug monitory program

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, testifying in front of Congress in June. Credit: YouTube

FDA's Gottlieb suggests monitoring to curb opioid epidemic
Walgreens NewYork-Presbyterian telemedicine
Walgreens brings telemedicine to pharmacies
Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center breach

Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center in New Jersey. Credit: Google Maps

Ransomware attack locks 16,000 patient records
Oklahoma health department data breach

Oklahoma Health Care Authority. Credit: Google Maps

Oklahoma alerts 47,000 clients about data breach for the 2nd time
future-proofing population health
Healthcare providers tackle the top 3 population health challenges