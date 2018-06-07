FCC Chairman Pai calls for raising rural healthcare budget to $571 million

Ajit Pai seeks immediate action to ramp up the Universal Service Fund’s Rural Health Care Program, which advances telehealth, for the first time since it started in 1997.
By Bernie Monegain
June 07, 2018
09:15 AM
Share
FCC Chairman Pai calls for raising rural healthcare budget to $571 million

Ajit Pai testifies at the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FCC's budget in May. Credit: Getty Images

In an effort to significantly boost funding for the Universal Service Fund’s Rural Health Care Program, and address shortfalls in telemedicine support, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Wednesday circulated a draft order to his colleagues urging immediate action.

Pai seeks to increase the annual fund by $171 million to $571 million, compared to the current annual funding, which has been capped at $400 million since 1997.

The total was never raised to account for inflation, Pai noted. Yet the demand for funding has outpaced the budget and the situation is creating uncertainty for patients, healthcare providers, communications companies and telemedicine providers and patients.

Pai’s proposed budget increase represents what the level would be today had the cap, which was established in 1997, included an inflation adjustment. He proposes to immediately address the crisis and make it possible for rural care providers to continue to provide telemedicine services.

The proposal has the backing of the American Hospital Association, which in April this year called for permanently adjusting the funding cap to prevent future cuts. 

[Also: AHA calls on FCC to restore funding levels for Rural Health Care program]

Telemedicine services are particularly critical for people who live in rural areas and especially so in the South, according to the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program, which is built on a 44-year history of rural health research at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The research, which blankets rural areas across the entire country, has revealed that since 2010, 83 hospitals in rural areas have closed – in all regions of the country.

Hospital closures are not new. The researchers found that they have been ticking up since the recession of 2008-2009.

Pai’s proposal aims to give providers long-term certainty about universal service funding by adjusting the cap annually for inflation and allowing unused funds from prior years to be carried forward to future years.

“As the son of two doctors in rural Kansas, and having visited telemedicine projects from Alaska to Florida, I understand the critical role that broadband plays in giving patients in rural areas high-quality healthcare services,” Pai said in a statement.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

FCC Chairman Pai calls for raising rural healthcare budget to $571 million

Ajit Pai testifies at the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FCC's budget in May. Credit: Getty Images

Top Story
FCC Chairman Pai calls for raising rural healthcare budget to $571 million

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Jared Kushner says 'Trump administration has a new plan for interoperability'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Patient Engagement
Women In Health IT

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf discusses the organization's mission on HIMSS TV
Healthcare's challenges are global in scope
Charles Alessi, MD, chief clinical officer for HIMSS International talking to HIMSS Tv
How HIMSS is working internationally to advance population health
Richard Corbridge, chief digital and information officer for Leeds Teaching on HIMSS TV
NHS chief says analytics has become far more actionable for healthcare
Nick Harte, solutions director for Cambio Healthcare Systems talks to himss tv
Taking a look at transformative technology for healthcare

More Stories

HHS puts out RFI for new innovation and investment workgroup

Photo by Mark Wilson, Getty Images

HHS puts out RFI for new innovation and investment workgroup
Colorado passes new 30-day notification data protection law
Colorado passes new 30-day notification data protection law
hospital tech attractive for Mergers and Acquisitions
Better tech makes hospitals attractive acquisition targets, report says
POLL: What's next for athenahealth?

Credit: athenahealth on Twitter

POLL: What's next for athenahealth?
CiOX machine learning applies AI to interoperability
New machine learning platform from CiOX applies AI to interoperability
Former Apple CEO John Sculley speaks with Wainwright Fishburn, of Cooley LLP at BIO18

Former Apple CEO John Sculley speaks with Wainwright Fishburn, of Cooley LLP during the BIO18 event on Wednesday.

Former Apple CEO talks healthcare's cultural stagnation, impact of Apple, Amazon
Leo Scanlon at a hearing talking about HHS healthcare cybersecurity

Leo Scanlon at a hearing examining the role of HHS in healthcare cybersecurity, on June 8, 2017. Credit: Energy & Commerce Committee

HHS cybersecurity center so unstable staff don't know if it exists, Congress argues
HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
HIMSS names Steve Wretling as new CTIO